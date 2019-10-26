Lugoff attorney Charles Baxley has a passion for the American Revolution.

For him, South Carolina's story in that war hasn't been told as much as it should be, or, as he puts it, "loudly enough."

If things go right, he said, when South Carolina's Sestercentennial (250 years) celebration of the 1775-81 war kicks in, it will be a tourism bonanza.

"Selling that story is good for us," he said. "And it's good for the world."

Ever since the Emanuel AME Church shooting, the touchy subject of Confederate history has taken a backseat in South Carolina. That's opened the door for a reexamination of the American Revolution to fill that tourism void.

"Personally, I think the state can market itself as a Revolutionary War destination," said Citadel professor Scott Buchanan, a member of the state's Sestercentennial Commission.

The state saw dozens of significant combat incidents during the fighting, including during the latter part of the war as the British and American armies turned their interests south to finish the fighting.

It brought soldiers like Francis Marion, William Moultrie and Andrew Pickens to the forefront.

Even though the official anniversary is six years away, there's a lot in motion now, including support from politicians from both sides of the aisle to promote the state's role breaking from the British Empire — the original Brexit.

At the federal level, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and Republican Reps. Ralph Norman and Tom Rice recently announced a second try at creating a "Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act."

The measure would preserve and showcase "significant Revolutionary War sites in both North and South Carolina" by creating a trail linking those sites.

The route would begin west of Charleston before winding through parts of the Lowcountry and into the Midlands and Upstate before cutting into western North Carolina and then heading east to the ocean. Nearly three-dozen specific sites are covered.

Among the multiple South Carolina sites featured are those tied to Charleston Harbor, Marion's guerrilla war, the Cowpens National Battlefield and Kings Mountain.

The bill calls for authorizing $10 million over 15 years to protect, conserve, restore, promote and interpret the 8-mile-wide corridor across several hundred miles of driving routes in both states.

A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Lindsey Graham and co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott.

That comes as the state and other groups are getting behind more in-state efforts effort.

On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster at the Governor's Mansion Complex will meet the American Battlefield Trust, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust and the National Park Service in a promotion of South Carolina’s role.

That program means to feature another trail, the Liberty Trail, which is billed as a statewide initiative to preserve, interpret and promote battle sites in the Palmetto State.

Not lost on all the groups is ensuring that all voices are represented in how remembrances play out.

Ahead of the first meeting of the state Sestercentennial Commission last month, organizers stressed the observance "will also include the role of persons of African American descent in the Revolutionary War."

"African Americans were part of the various battles here in the state during the 18th century, and their role and involvement has become better known and more and researched in recent years," Buchanan said.

Baxley, chairman the state's Sestercentennial Commission, said the state should already be considered in the remembrance period, since the French and Indian War and various tax squabbles with the Crown were building long before Lexington and Concord in April 1775.

"The warmup to the shooting war has already begun," he said.