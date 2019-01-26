Gov. Henry McMaster's election win seems to have created a honeymoon with the GOP-dominated General Assembly.
Catch these excited comments made to SCETV after his State of the State address last week.
"I thought that was a 12 on a 10 scale," Rep. Max Hyde, R-Spartanburg, said of the address. "It was a strong message about a strong state from a strong governor."
"Henry McMaster is certainly an uplifting governor," added Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken. "We're now one-team South Carolina. .... He's going to get stuff done here."
"It's been a long time since that chamber has been full. I think that is a great sign for him and for us," Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Myrtle Beach, said. "Truly a guy who wants to work with us."
Funny to think that less than two years ago lawmakers were not too happy with the governor when they had to override his veto on the sweeping road repair package because it included raising the state's gas tax.
But that is long forgotten. Everyone is working together now, especially on the session's big issue of education.
Lawmakers are excited just to have a governor who will not carry pigs to the lobby to complain about their spending or issue report cards on whether they backed his agenda — something previous Republican Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley did in fighting and bullying the politicians on the floor above them at the Statehouse.
The microphone is the main source of strength in the office. Governors in South Carolina don't hold as much power as the Legislature, the result of a post-Reconstruction rule change meant to weaken a possible African-American chief executive. (The Palmetto State has yet to elect a black governor.)
McMaster, who has been politically active since "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was released, has taken a different tack. The amiable Republican wants to get along with the General Assembly. So much so that he has sat down with House and Senate leaders for hours on a major education overhaul package that was introduced a day after the State of the State address.
During his address to the joint session of the Legislature, he told lawmakers, "Send me these reforms, and I will sign them into law" — a line that generated thunderous applause.
"Gov. McMaster is open about his agenda. There's no side secret, subtle chess game. It's a checkers game," Rankin said afterwards. "It's refreshing not to be the enemy."
But friends sometimes disagree and a few issues could sour the honeymoon.
McMaster asked lawmakers to keep an open mind on his goal of selling state-owned electric utility Santee Cooper that's weighed down with debt after its disastrous investment in the V.C. Summer nuclear plant expansion abandoned in July 2017.
"We must be deliberate and wise because the future of our economy is at stake," he said during the address.
The line generated a polite round of applause from the chamber. Not much of a surprise since lawmakers have made it pretty clear that there are not enough votes to sell Santee Cooper.
Some lack of interest comes from fatigue after the last year's lengthy battle over how much S.C. Electric & Gas customers should pay for unfinished reactors, but a lot of it comes from fears that a new owner would raise rates higher than Santee Cooper.
Another rub could be McMaster's call for rebating taxpayers $200 million of the $1 billion in additional revenue available for next year.
Some folks in the House and Senate see the added money as way to pay for long-delayed projects and repairs. They also could use the cash to give state employees pay raises and cover their increases in insurance premiums. And the money could help with K-12 school funding and the costs of college scholarship awards not covered by state lottery sales.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman of Florence, who wields more influence than any other politician in the state, suggested last week the money will be spent.
"It’s there but really ain’t there," he quipped.
The rebates sound like a hill that McMaster doesn't want to die on.
But if it all plays out as planned, the governor will have a huge education package to sign and celebrate with his friends at the Statehouse.