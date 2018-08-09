Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington on Thursday broke with President Donald Trump and his repeated attacks on the press by affirming she personally does not believe journalists are the enemy of the people.
The comment marks her second public break with the president since she launched her campaign last year.
"I don't think they're the enemy of the people as long as they continue to provide an unbiased journalistic approach to the news," Arrington said after a Charleston press conference where she picked up support from the five sheriffs in the state's coastal 1st Congressional District. All of the sheriffs are Republicans.
When asked if she's worried whether a biased press is emerging as partisanship grows nationwide, Arrington said she believes news outlets simply have different lenses through which they report.
"You go to different outlets to get that perspective," Arrington said without naming any news outlets by name.
The Summerville state representative has made her commitment to carrying out Trump's conservative agenda a cornerstone of her congressional run.
After her monumental victory over longtime incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the June Republican primary, Arrington declared to her supporters, "We are the party of Donald J. Trump."
However, Arrrington's latest comments on the media not only put her at odds with the president, who has endorsed her, but also in rare agreement with Democratic rival Joe Cunningham.
When asked if he believes the press is the enemy of the people, Cunningham replied
Thursday with a one-word response: "No."
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., earlier this week also weighed in on the relationship he sees between the press and America.
Graham, who has both openly criticized Trump and still remains a frequent golfing buddy of the president, told reporters in Anderson County on Monday he would not want to live in a country without a free press.
"I think sometimes you get tribal like the rest of the country. Sometimes you can be a pain in the ass, but you're not the enemy of the people," Graham said about the media while laughing. He later added "You can be a pain in the ass, but you're supposed to be."
But when speaking to Republicans at the Greenville County GOP's Washington night later Monday, Graham urged the press to do a better job in covering the country.
"I don’t consider you an enemy, but I do know what you're up to," Graham said of the media. "If you want to be better respected by conservatives, start covering the country in a more balanced way."
Arrington, who earlier this year told Brietbart News she wants to be "the Kellyanne Conway of the Congress," joins both Conway and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is recently agreeing the press is not the enemy of the people.
Trump slammed the media repeatedly at a campaign rally in Ohio over the weekend, when he called the press "fake, fake disgusting news" that he said was in the hands of "horrible, horrendous people."