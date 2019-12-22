COLUMBIA — An Upstate teacher's lawsuit over unpaid school duties and out-of-pocket spending represents a new front in educators' outcry for better wages and professional respect.

Shannon Burgess is suing her former employer, the Cherokee County School District, claiming she should be compensated for working athletic concession stands and providing gift baskets for fundraisers — both of which she said were mandatory, not voluntary.

Her attorney, John Reckenbeil, hopes to make the complaint a class-action case, opening it up to teachers statewide.

"She was taken advantage of. ... We’re going after something I believe is so prevalent around our state," said Reckenbeil, who argues districts are violating state and federal labor laws.

The piling on of unpaid duties was a common complaint for South Carolina teachers who packed legislative hearings over the last year. Assignments they cited included collecting entrance fees at athletic events, selling concessions, chaperoning the prom on Saturday night and baking cupcakes for fundraisers.

"They even tell them what kind of mix to buy," said Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association.

"In a male-dominated profession, you’d never ask them to go home and bake," she said. "It's just a bad situation where it’s a lack of respect for the profession. You’d never ask your hairdresser, or a lawyer — you wouldn’t expect them to do things teachers are expected to do on their own time for free."

She and other teachers contend the extra duties that divert attention from both their students and families help explain why people are bailing on the profession.

But are they illegal?

The courts' answer could set precedent. Neither the attorneys in the case nor teacher advocacy groups in South Carolina knew of any similar lawsuit.

A U.S. Department of Labor "fact sheet" specifies teachers are exempt from rules on minimum wages and overtime pay "if their primary duty is teaching, tutoring, instructing or lecturing in the activity of imparting knowledge, and if they are employed and engaged in this activity as a teacher in an educational establishment."

Reckenbeil argues the exemption applies only when teachers are actually teaching, meaning they should be paid overtime when working non-academic functions outside of normal school hours.

Cherokee County School District, on the other hand, contends it's a blanket exemption.

"It’s our position that when you’re employed as a certified teacher in a classroom, the district, as your employer, is acting lawfully when it assigns teachers to supplemental duties such as taking up tickets at a football game," said Andrea White, the district's attorney.

In the lawsuit, Reckenbeil also points to Burgess' 2018-19 contract, in which the district agreed to pay a certain salary.

By signing that annual employment contract, South Carolina teachers agree to "perform all assigned duties." The contract also states "the administration may assign reasonable extracurricular activities."

Determining what's "reasonable" may be up to the courts.

Another common complaint from teachers is having to spend their own money on classroom supplies. Burgess complains of being forced to buy items for gift baskets auctioned off to benefit the school's parent-teacher organization.

Teachers who didn't were publicly shamed, the lawsuit contends, as the principal would "constantly hound each teacher" to turn in a gift basket, which was then clearly labeled by class, and a list of teachers who had yet to do so was kept at the front office.

"You’re normally talking about teachers out of the graciousness of their hearts doing these things, buying clothes or shoes for kids. You’re talking about pulling on teachers’ heart strings. Rarely is a situation so brazen and mandatory for the benefit of a third party," said Reckenbeil, calling it a "kickback" diversion of wages.

Teacher advocates hope the lawsuit at least makes principals and district officials think twice before mandating what teachers must do after school and with their own money.

A ruling from the courts is not expected anytime soon.

Originally filed in state court in August, Burgess' lawsuit was sent to federal court a month later, and the district has asked for parts to be dismissed. Reckenbeil has not officially sought class-action status yet but could early next year.

If granted the wide status, how many teachers join may depend on their levels of frustration and fear, said Lisa Ellis, founder of the social media group SC for Ed that organized a 10,000-strong protest at the Statehouse last May.

Even with a crisis of classroom vacancies emboldening teachers to advocate for themselves, a fear of retaliation persists, she said. Action her group is urging legislators to take next year includes passing legislation protecting the jobs of teachers who protest.

"I think we’re to a breaking point, where teachers have just been poorly treated for so long, there comes that tipping point where you just can’t take it anymore," Ellis said.

Even Burgess, who lives across the border in Rutherford County, North Carolina, doesn't want to be interviewed, Reckenbeil said.

She teaches in another South Carolina school district this year. The Cherokee County school board voted last spring to close Granard Middle School, where Burgess worked, and send its students to other middle schools in the district to save money.