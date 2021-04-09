Iowa governor to stump for McMaster's SC reelection campaign in sign of RGA support

COLUMBIA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will visit South Carolina to stump for Gov. Henry McMaster's reelection campaign in May, an early sign that the incumbent will enjoy the full backing of the GOP's national organization as he pursues another four years in office.

On top of her role as the Hawkeye State's chief executive, Reynolds is the vice chair of the Republican Governors Association, the official group focused on electing Republican governors across the country.

In both of those capacities, Reynolds said she is "proud to fully support Henry McMaster for reelection" in a statement to The Post and Courier.

"His strong record of bolstering South Carolina’s economy, creating jobs, protecting seniors, and fighting for law and order speaks for itself," Reynolds said. "South Carolinians have a champion and a fighter in Governor McMaster and I’ll do everything I can as RGA Vice Chair to help him deliver another win next year."

Reynolds and McMaster will hold a fundraiser and press event together in Columbia on May 19. In addition to the Reynolds visit, the RGA also donated $3,500 to McMaster's campaign at the end of March, offering an early indication of the type of financial assistance that can come along with the group's support.

McMaster ascended to the governor's office in 2017 after his predecessor, Nikki Haley, left to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He won his first full term in 2018.

No Republicans have formally announced plans to challenge McMaster in the 2022 GOP primary yet, but at least a few are rumored to be considering it.

Potential contenders include Greenville businessman John Warren, who lost to McMaster in the 2018 GOP primary runoff, and state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield.

But the support from the RGA may make a challenger's prospective campaign more difficult, as GOP consultants may be wary of working against one of the party's favored incumbents. Operatives who do work for a challenger may be barred from working with the RGA in the future.

McMaster campaign adviser Tim Pearson called the RGA "the best run political organization in the country."

"Given that no campaign they have supported in South Carolina has ever lost, it's a huge boon to our campaign that they are all in on the governor's reelection," Pearson said.

The RGA's move marks a departure from their decision to stay out of the GOP primary in 2018, when McMaster drew four opponents before ultimately prevailing in the runoff. The organization got behind McMaster that year only after he became the nominee.

Republican strategist Rob Godfrey said the RGA's earlier support this time for McMaster could have a "real impact on the race" and pave a more comfortable path for McMaster to reclaim the nomination.

"It makes a strong statement to those who might be looking at the race that the governor is not only going to have at his disposal the robust resources of his own finance team but also is going to be able to count on friends outside of his campaign organization who believe in the good work he's doing and will have his back," Godfrey said.

The RGA backed Nikki Haley's 2014 reelection bid as governor when she, like McMaster, sat on the group's executive committee.

McMaster already scored the crucial endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who praised the governor on behalf of the military, veterans and law enforcement in a March statement from his Save America PAC.

Trump and McMaster developed a friendship after McMaster became the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and Trump returned the favor when he held a rally in support of McMaster days before the 2018 runoff against Warren.