Inside 2020: Who wants term limits, and have you met the Welcome Party?

New Hampshire happened. Nevada's next. And South Carolina is already having a big moment.

This is Inside 2020, a roundup of S.C.-related primary campaign news:

Steyer calls for term limits

En route to rising South Carolina poll numbers, businessman Tom Steyer is pushing one policy proposal unique among the Democratic field: congressional term limits.

Steyer’s support for 12-year term limits for members of Congress is an idea none of the other major candidates like. It's also a rare piece of overlap between Steyer and Republican President Donald Trump, who has long favored the idea.

While the populist proposal has substantial public support, largely due to the unpopularity of Congress, experts who have studied the impact of term limits warn it could have significant negative repercussions.

Studies have found term limits produce lawmakers who are less experienced at the key tasks of legislating, less effective at shepherding significant bills through the process, more polarized and more dependent on lobbyists to fill in for their lack of expertise.

Term limits also do not lead to the desired outcome of reducing the flow of money in politics. That’s part of the reason why U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has made combating corruption central to her platform, opposes them.

Steyer said he’d heard all those complaints before but said he believes 12 years is an appropriate length.

"We have a broken government and a broken Congress," Steyer told The Post and Courier. "You know the expression, the graveyards are full of indispensable people? That’s the point. We need new people, and they’re not going to be perfect, but the people who are there aren’t perfect."

2020 primary not just for Democrats

As the remaining Democratic campaigns try to win over South Carolinians, a new organization in the state is focused solely on just getting them to vote, regardless of which candidate they choose.

The Welcome Party, a political nonprofit founded by two Massachusetts-based Democratic strategists, has begun working to increase voter turnout among Democrats and independents ahead of the Feb. 29 primary after pursuing a similar goal in New Hampshire by pitching a big tent approach.

In South Carolina, the effort is being led by Lauren Harper, former S.C. state director for Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, and Brennan Spencer, who previously worked on Amy Klobuchar’s campaign.

Quick hits

Candidates: The week ahead sees the focus on the Nevada caucuses. But South Carolina did see some visits last week. Vice President Joe Biden did not stay in New Hampshire after Tuesday's poor showing. Instead, he traveled to Columbia with his wife, Jill, and campaign co-chair, Louisiana congressman Cedric Richmond.

On Wednesday, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had the state all to herself. Gabbard gave no hint of ending her long-shot bid, saying it hasn’t been discussed within the campaign. While here, she held a number of events, including two town halls.

On Friday, Bernie Sanders held a rally just across the border in Charlotte, allowing him to perform double duty by campaigning for South Carolina's Feb. 29 primary and North Carolina's March 3 primary at the same time.

Also on Friday, Warren held various private events in Charleston.

Surrogates: Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta will be traveling across South Carolina this weekend to stump for Biden. He’ll go to Moncks Corner, Charleston, Hilton Head and Columbia on Saturday, then attend church services in Columbia on Sunday.

Bernie Sanders' campaign co-chair, Sen. Nina Turner; actor Danny Glover; and actress Susan Sarandon will be in Greenville to stump for Sanders.

Endorsements: State Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, announced he is endorsing Pete Buttigieg. He had previously been a co-chair with the Kamala Harris campaign in South Carolina.

State Reps. Annie McDaniel, D-Winnsboro, and John King, D-Rock Hill, announced they are now supporting Steyer. Both had previously endorsed Cory Booker before he dropped out of the race.