Inside the spin machine: What the 2020 campaigns said about their SC debate performances

After a presidential debate, the goal of the spin room to make sure every candidate emerges a winner — no matter what happened on the debate stage.
In the immediate aftermath of Tuesday night's debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center, here's how the 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns tried to spin the two-hour slogfest.
Joe Biden
State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, when asked what a potential endorsement from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., would do for the Biden campaign in the Palmetto State: "It's huge. The whole reason why we are all gathered here tonight is because Jim Clyburn sought to make South Carolina count."
Mike Bloomberg
Howard Wolfson, a top Bloomberg aide, on how the former New York City mayor prepared for the South Carolina debate after a wobbly Nevada debate performance: "We went back. We watched the Seinfeld episode 'The Opposite,' in which George does everything differently, and it showed ... He was enjoying himself on stage. I thought he was a commanding presence. We look forward to the next one."
Pete Buttigieg
State Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, when asked why Buttigieg is the moderate of choice in this race: "This is a critical, pivotal election, and we have to make sure whoever is at the top of the ticket — I think it should be Pete Buttigieg — is someone who can bring on people like Joe Cunningham."
Amy Klobuchar
Her staff quickly departed after the debate, but Klobuchar gave a brief TV interview on CBS News. Asked how she would put together a coalition in South Carolina, particularly among people of color: "You do it by focusing on economic prosperity and shared prosperity for everyone. You do it by acknowledging that African American women especially have been carrying the votes for this party and they need some friends. To me that means making the case to bring in those rural voters and suburban voters that this is yet an economic check on this president, but it is a patriotism check. It is a decency check."
Bernie Sanders
Nina Turner, a national co-chair of the Sanders campaign on why Medicare-for-all is about civil rights: “We need to be able to ask the question: What is the price of a life in the United States of America? Sen. Sanders is reaffirming what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did in terms of the abysmal health care system that we have in this country. And why it is time for us to do better by our people, save money and have better health outcomes."
Tom Steyer
Steyer decided to his own spinning. When asked how he prepared for the debate: "I've been doing the same thing the whole time, which is try to talk to as many people face-to-face. That's why I do to prepare so I actually know what's on people's minds. I do it all the time."
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., when asked about concerns about whether Warren can draw enough contrast in the race to start standing out: "No one here is riding the roller coaster, OK? This is a moment of deja vu. Elizabeth was underestimated when she ran for the United States Senate; again she decisively unseated a Republican incumbent. No one else on that stage can say that. I've known her for a decade. She's clear-eyed, she's head down, she's focused on the task in front of her."