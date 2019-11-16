Inside Mark Sanford’s longshot, short-lived 2020 bid: Trump did him in again

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Mark Sanford wanted his 2020 presidential campaign to be about the deficit. What he got was smacked in the face by Donald Trump.
Whether he liked it or not, Trump loomed over everything Sanford did.
He came up in every interview.
He lurked beneath every discussion Sanford tried to have about the future of the Republican Party.
He even waved overhead by way of the blue Trump-Pence 2020 flags that snapped in the cold New England breezes.
Trump's image even towered over him when he squeezed in a workout at Planet Fitness in Manchester by way of the impeachment coverage glare on a row of TV screens.
"I didn't want to be shouting into the wind," Sanford told The Post and Courier on Tuesday, six hours after he suspended, i.e. abandoned, his longshot White House campaign.
For 65 days, Sanford might as well have been screaming at the top of his lungs by himself. His hope was to spark a national debate about America’s growing debt and ballooning government spending. Instead, just two weeks after he moved his campaign operations to New Hampshire, he saw it reduced to ashes, leaving him less than a footnote.
Sanford said he never expected to become president or win the GOP nomination. He admitted his fiscal message was — and has always been — "a hard sell."
But if Trump made his effort harder through those bitingly mocking tweets at the start, the president's impeachment made it impossible in an arena where the Republicans who now dominate the party are rushing to the president's defense.
Sanford said his race was about being true to himself, but he was arguably naive, as well. For instance: Who in the nation's lead primary state gave two cents worth of thought to a former Southern governor who's claim to national fame was his 2009 affair that created the tagline "hiking the Appalachian Trail," which coincidentally runs through New Hampshire.
An imperfect effort
Sanford's campaign had its share of stumbles. There were obvious social media blunders, like the tweet from his account that called Iowa the "Buckeye State" instead of the "Hawkeye State," or the all-caps reply that made it seem as though Sanford had urged the president to resign from office.
Both were quickly deleted.
He didn't have campaign signs. He did print bumper stickers, but they just said "Sanford" with his website address below it.
He leaned on familiar gimmicks that worked for him in South Carolina, like handing out fake trillion-dollar bills to highlight a real problem the nation is facing with its mounting deficit.
"This is one last chance to say my say," Sanford said, cutting his Quixotic bid down to nine simple words.
But in New Hampshire and Iowa, he wasn't their former governor. He was just some guy handing out fake money and asking them to think about the national debt.
Though he had $1.3 million in his campaign account (money shifted from his old congressional account), Sanford spent like he was on a shoestring budget. He did what he had always done: Start small and build out from there.
"It's just not who I am to plunk down half-a-million dollars and buy experts. Instead, you get a call from John," he said, referring to his aide John McKinney, who drove Sanford around and coordinated his on-the-ground logistics.
Then, there was the strategy itself, which relied heavily on making the most of free media and any airtime he could get. But even that backfired. When he embarked on a cross-country, 11-state tour, he got walloped by a Philadelphia Inquirer article that reported only one person had come to hear him speak.
Coupled with the fact the real race in New Hampshire is about what the Democrats are up to, it meant Sanford could door-knock all day long in any state, but it wouldn't do him a lick of good if he wasn't also on national TV on a somewhat regular basis.
"You need the ricochet," he said. "When I first ran for Congress, I walked neighborhoods for a year of my life. What it did was when they saw me on TV they said, 'Wait a minute, that's that guy.' And it cross pollinates."
But in New Hampshire, the flowers are dead this time of year. When a man approached Sanford's SUV on Tuesday night and knocked on the window, there was no recognition.
"You're going to get a parking ticket! You're parked the wrong way. You know that?" the man said.
"We'll move. We'll move," Sanford said.
Signs of hope
While there were days where Sanford felt like he was pushing a rock uphill, there were other days where he thought he was breaking through.
When he talked to students in Conway, N.H., he felt he was exactly where he was supposed to be. People in Salem, N.H., were telling him he was right and that Republicans had abandoned the commitment to fiscal issues.
"They told me you need to have that conversation," he said.
New Hampshire, with its libertarian ways, was supposed to be fertile ground for his message. Though Sanford made two different trips to Iowa, he was solid in saying New Hampshire was the ultimate testing ground for his political pitch. Heck, just look at the state's motto of "Live Free or Die," he reasoned, and that the state has no income tax.
Sanford declared Oct. 30 he would spend the entire month of November in New Hampshire. It signaled an optimism that he was going to compete and even maybe confront Trumpism as the impeachment battle moved toward live televised hearings.
There was even talk of hiring more staff, on top of the eight he'd already put on a modest payroll who were split between his home base of South Carolina and the Granite State.
But again, spending was tight. Sanford opted to live out of an AirBnb. He treated his rented white Chevy Suburban as his office, helped along by the presence of WiFi.
Also to keep costs down and the campaign in typically frugal Sanford mode, he'd use office space sometimes that was donated by friends.
But there were signs appearing that Sanford was wearing out his welcome, with both the free media he depended on and the Republicans he hoped to attract. Many of them simply ignored him, stressing he was a visitor in a Trump-dominated GOP.
"Are you kidding me?" he would later write about being shut out of a GOP spaghetti dinner in Londonderry by Trump forces.
He continued, "In a state where the motto is 'Live Free or Die?' Being scared of someone being offended because someone else had a different viewpoint at a small local county event? It mirrors the canceling of primaries, and it makes me ask what has come of the Republican Party?”
Members of the media saw him as stale and quickly began to ignore him. When a producer from a national news network invited Sanford to appear, they said he'd only be allowed to talk about the impeachment inquiry.
The end of the road
Four hours before Sanford suspended his presidential campaign Tuesday, the majority of his campaign staff had urged him to keep going.
It was the fifth conference call Sanford had held with those he'd hired who were expecting to work for months, but Sanford had already made up his mind. Trump had done it for him, aided by the Democrats in Washington in the process of impeaching him.
"I think it could have been something, absent impeachment," Sanford said. "But impeachment collapses all issues on the Republican side to one issue, which is that 'we don't want the Democrats to overturn my vote, my cousin's vote. We may not like the guy, but we like Elizabeth Warren even less,'" he said. "It creates its own distraction and it's a huge one."
And so, as light snow began to fall outside New Hampshire's gold-domed Statehouse, Sanford faced his bitter political reality as 15 or so reporters formed a semi-circle around him.
"I'm going to suspend my campaign and I'm going to look for other ways to advance this incredibly timely, important, but now out-of-scene issue," he said.
That night, he slathered homemade pepper jelly and cream cheese on crackers at a family friend's house in Peterborough. He drank Pabst Blue Ribbon from the can and volunteered to wash dishes. The dinner that night was supposed to be a house party for Sanford to repeat his presidential talking points, but with him out of the race it became an intimate and cathartic dinner.
On a staffer's cellphone, he watched Trump's fired former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new ad for his U.S. Senate bid in Alabama, in which Sessions invokes Trump favorably.
"Can you believe that?" Sanford said after watching the 30-second spot. "(Trump) has just belittled the poor guy for months on end and you're just going to suck up like that?"
An uncertain path
Sanford can't say what his plans are for the future.
He insisted he's unsure about what the next month holds, much less the next three or six. He calls it a "blank slate" and notes his life has had many.
With Sanford's departure from the race, the two remaining Republican Trump challengers had decidedly different takes on what his exit means for their party at-large.
Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh said it didn't mean anything.
"To me, it wasn't a serious thing, because, look, if you're going to primary Trump, it's about Trump. It ain't about the debt," he said. "You only get in because Trump is unfit for office, period, and I just don't think he understood that. It's like the house is burning down right now with Trump as president and Mark's over there talking about how to do landscaping."
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld saw it differently. After all, he said, he had been among those who had encouraged Sanford to get into the race in the strongest terms.
"I think it's baleful. I think the situation is really fraught," he said of what Sanford's departure means for the future of the Republican Party as a whole. "If everyone walks the plank for Mr. Trump, I think they're going to reap the consequences of that, and it's not going to be favorable.
On Thursday, Sanford packed up the one-room AirBnb where he had been staying in Manchester for $20 a night. As he loaded up the car, he noted that the lamp he bought had cost him just four bucks at Goodwill.
One of his staffers, Rouzy Vafaie, stood back and watched the end of this chapter unfold from across the street.
"This isn't Custer's Last Stand," Vafaie said, referring to the 1876 defeat of Col. George Custer and his cavalry by a large force of Native Americans at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
In that fight, Custer had foolishly underestimated the size and strength of the Sioux forces, who were supported by a mix of Plains warriors.
Had Sanford underestimated the strength of Trump in the modern Republican Party? Did he not recognize how much the GOP had become the party of Donald J. Trump?
In some ways, it doesn't matter now.
Sanford said he is at peace with his decision. He isn't talking about emotional torture, the way he did when he lost his seat in Congress. He's not searching for meaning or getting choked up about all the things he won't get to do.
Instead, he's looking forward to Thanksgiving at Coosaw, his family farm in Beaufort.