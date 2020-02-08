Inside 2020: Chaos in Iowa, South Carolina appeals and upcoming visits

Iowa was a mess. New Hampshire is Tuesday. And South Carolina campaigns are still jockeying for the Feb. 29 primary.

This is Inside 2020, a roundup of S.C.-related primary campaign news.

Harpootlian goes to Iowa; chaos ensues As the Iowa caucuses descended into chaos Monday night, one South Carolina lawmaker got an up-close view of the process — and it wasn’t pretty. Even before the results started running into problems, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian said his first in-person experience with the Hawkeye State’s caucuses was a mess. The Columbia Democrat spent the weekend knocking on doors for former Vice President Joe Biden, who he’s supporting in the Democratic race, before helping the campaign wrangle supporters at a caucus in Altoona on Monday night. But as he canvassed neighborhoods around the state, he found many potential caucus-goers were planning to skip it because of how arduous of a commitment it is. Parents couldn’t leave children alone. Elderly voters didn’t want to go out into the freezing weather late at night. “For a party that campaigns on and spends huge amount of money to make sure we have inclusiveness in our electoral process, this is the most discriminatory, exclusive process dreamt up by a bunch of white people sitting in the snow on the prairie,” Harpootlian said. On caucus night, Harpootlian’s caucus was relatively small and easy to get through, but another one nearby had hundreds of attendees and took many hours to go through the count. Then the infamous reporting errors led to massive delays on the results. “It’s a tremendous waste of money, time and resources,” Harpootlian said. “Once you get into the caucuses, you realize nobody in the world does this. In the most remote provinces of any third-world country, they don’t pick leadership this way. It’s an anachronism.”

Buttigieg makes a South Carolina appeal in Iowa

Much was made of Pete Buttigieg’s late-night declaration of an early victory in Iowa this week, but the speech Buttigieg gave seemed less like a thank-you to Iowa and more like overt signaling to South Carolina. The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who has struggled to gain traction with black voters, was introduced by two African American endorsers. Both Maryland congressman Anthony Brown and South Bend Democratic Party Chairwoman Gladys Muhammed tried to shatter the narrative that Buttigieg is not appealing to black voters. Muhammed, who introduced herself to the crowd as a community organizer who has spent years “working in the neighborhoods,” said she once asked Buttigieg if he would help look at issues of crime, drugs, violence, neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing. She said he agreed and that she never had to ask him twice. “People in South Bend and the national press have a narrative to say blacks in South Bend don’t support Pete Buttigieg. Here I am. Black and I’m proud,” Muhammed said, sending the audience into a chant of “Boot-edge-edge.” Quick hits Candidate visits: Tom Steyer returns to South Carolina this weekend, where he will hold a trio of campaign events. The Steyer campaign says the trip will include three stops, one in Winnsboro on Sunday and two in Rock Hill on Monday. This brings Steyer’s total number of stops in the state up to 38, according to Post and Courier tracking.

Endorsements: After a fourth-place finish in Iowa, Biden is looking to show his strength in South Carolina. On Tuesday, Biden secured the endorsement of former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges. The decision means Biden now has the backing of the only two living former Democratic governors in South Carolina, Hodges and Dick Riley.