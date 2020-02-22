Inside 2020: Candidates prepare to flood SC for the final stretch

One day after a strong debate performance in Nevada, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a South Carolina telephone town hall Thursday night. The campaign says an estimated 28,000 people participated in the phone call.
Warren held similar events with voters in New Hampshire and Iowa. On Feb. 3, while stuck in Washington dealing with the impeachment trial, Warren held a telephone town hall with Iowa voters.
Warren ended the call by reprising the "wine caves" dispute, and labeling her opponents as "billionaires and people who spend all their time sucking up to billionaires."
As the race enters crunch time, though, Warren has changed her own approach to super PACs, declining to ask a new one supporting her to stand down because she argued it would put her in an unfair disadvantage against her opponents.
The help from Persist PAC could prove valuable for Warren as her campaign has had to cut back on its own television ad spending in South Carolina recently. A super PAC supporting Amy Klobuchar called Kitchen Table Conversations has also started running ads in South Carolina.
Bloomberg's SC backers
Two of the most prominent Democrats in South Carolina are now backing a presidential candidate who won’t even be on the state’s ballot.
Hours before former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took heavy incoming fire on the Nevada debate stage, S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford announced his decision to endorse him at the Statehouse, citing his belief that “there is one Democrat who can go head-to-head with Donald Trump and beat him in November.”
Rutherford joins Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who linked up with Bloomberg before he even got in the race and became a national co-chair on the high-spending campaign.
Both S.C. politicos, while useless for their own state’s primary, could still both be valuable surrogates for Bloomberg on super Tuesday and beyond as the former mayor continues to face criticism over stop-and-frisk.
Endorsements
Seven faith leaders across the state endorsed Pete Buttigieg. They are: The Rev. Anne McCants of Blythewood; The Rev. Mack McCants of Blythewood; the Rev. Colin Kerr of Charleston; the Rev. Demett Jenkins of Charleston; the Rev. Merianna Harrelson of Columbia; the Rev. Steve Garrett of Greenville; and the Rev. Michele Fischer of Swansea.
State Representative Chandra Dillard announced she is endorsing Tom Steyer.
Spartanburg councilman Michael Brown announced he is endorsing Steyer.
Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac-Devine endorsed Warren.
On the air
Joe Biden released an ad in South Carolina this week that highlights his accomplishments in the Obama administration. It is titled "Legacy." Among the items highlighted in the 30-second spot is the passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The ad refers to it as President Barack Obama’s legacy.
Klobuchar launched a six-figure statewide ad on cable, broadcast and digital. It’s called “Compassion.” The transcript: "There is a complete lack of empathy in the guy in the White House right now. And I will bring that to you. If you have trouble stretching your paycheck to pay for that rent, I know you and I will fight for you. If you have trouble deciding if you’re going to pay for your child care or your long-term care, I know you and I will fight for you."
Bernie Sanders went up with his first TV ad in South Carolina. It features Richland County Council Vice-chair Dalhi Myers, a former Biden supporter who is now backing Sanders. "I want to see the kind of lines around the building that we saw in 2008," she says. "I want to see people motivated to get out and vote for a candidate that they believe in."