Influential SC senator survives competitive GOP primary challenge in runoff

COLUMBIA — One of South Carolina's most powerful state lawmakers staved off a fierce GOP primary challenge Tuesday, securing another four-year term as the leader of an influential panel.

S.C. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Conway, beat financial adviser John Gallman by about 16 percent in the GOP primary runoff for his Horry County seat, according to unofficial results from the state Election Commission. He faces no general election opposition.

Rankin's win avoided a major leadership shakeup in the Senate. If the longtime lawmaker had lost, the prized judiciary committee gavel would have changed hands for the second time in four years.

Instead, the win means Rankin has now twice avoided upset losses despite repeated conflicts with the state's top elected official.

In 2016, then-Gov. Nikki Haley actively campaigned against Rankin during his primary, but the incumbent went on to win by 11 percent. This time, Gov. Henry McMaster pointedly chose not to endorse Rankin — despite requests from prominent lawmakers — and he survived again.

A huge influx of dark money poured into the race in the closing weeks, making it one of the most expensive state senate contests in South Carolina history.

In other notable runoffs, York County council chairman Michael Johnson won the GOP nomination to replace retiring state Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, over the self-described "Trump-loving, politically incorrect conservative" Tom Nichols. Johnson is set to face Democrat Ram Mammadov in November.

Former Orangeburg school board member Vernon Stephens defeated realtor Cindy Evans in a Democratic primary for the right to replace state Sen. John Matthews, the longest-serving legislator in the General Assembly. Stephens will be the favorite in a Democratic stronghold against Republican Tom Connor.

Two S.C House GOP incumbents from the Upstate also cleared runoff challenges. State Reps. Neal Collins of Easley, and Bill Chumley of Reidville, both narrowly beat primary challengers by about a couple hundred votes each.

The upset-free runoff night adds to the vast majority of legislative incumbents who already cruised to primary victories two weeks ago. Incumbents typically enjoy a strong advantage over challengers, even more so this year as the coronavirus pandemic limited candidates' ability to campaign.