Influential SC senator staves off competitive GOP challenger

COLUMBIA — One of South Carolina's most powerful state lawmakers staved off a fierce GOP primary challenge Tuesday, securing another four-year term as the leader of an influential panel.

S.C. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Conway, beat financial adviser John Gallman by about 14 percent in the Horry County GOP primary runoff, according to unofficial results from the state Election Commission. He faces no general election opposition.

Rankin's win avoided a major leadership shakeup in the Senate. If the longtime lawmaker had lost, the prized judiciary committee gavel would have changed hands for the second time in four years.

Instead, the win means Rankin has twice avoided upset losses despite repeated conflicts with the state's top elected official.

In 2016, then-Gov. Nikki Haley actively campaigned against Rankin during his primary, but the incumbent went on to win by 11 percent. This time, Gov. Henry McMaster pointedly chose not to endorse Rankin — despite requests from prominent lawmakers — and won again.

In other notable runoffs, York County council chairman Michael Johnson was en route to winning the GOP nomination to replace retiring state Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, over Tom Nichols. Johnson is set to face Democrat Ram Mammadov in November.

Former Orangeburg school board member Vernon Stephens was also set to defeat realtor Cindy Evans in a Democratic primary for the right to replace state Sen. John Matthews, the longest-serving legislator in the General Assembly. Stephens will be the favorite in a Democratic stronghold against Republican Tom Connor.

Two S.C House GOP incumbents from the Upstate were also set to clear runoff challenges. State Reps. Neal Collins of Easley, and Bill Chumley of Reidville, both narrowly beat primary challengers.