In wake of Georgia attack, SC lawmakers renewing push for hate crimes law

COLUMBIA — As South Carolina lawmakers return to Columbia on Tuesday to handle coronavirus-related business, state Rep. John King will be absent.

The Rock Hill Democrat instead will be across the border in Brunswick, Ga., hometown of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was killed Feb. 23 after a confrontation with two white men.

King is joining black lawmakers from Florida and Georgia in petitioning that state's Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Christopher Carr and Chief Justice Harold Melton for a grand jury review of evidence in the case and to ask for the resignation of Glynn County Police Chief John Powell.

Police arrested 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son, Trevor, 34, on Thursday — 74 days after the incident and only after leaked video was aired by a local TV station.

Georgia and South Carolina are among the four states without hate crimes legislation, and a chorus of black policymakers in the Palmetto State say Arbery’s death is the latest example of why that must change.

“How tired we are of seeing our young black men and women shot and killed at the hands of white folk in this country, and they get to walk for months without being charged. But you flip that and if that young black man had killed one of those white folk, he would have been immediately locked up,” King said.

The McMichaels could face federal hate crime charges, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said Monday, though the agency is still evaluating the case.

More than 30 lawmakers have signed on to co-sponsor legislation by Charleston Democratic state Rep. Wendell Gilliard that would establish a hate crimes law in the state, but it’s awaiting House Judiciary Committee action.

Gilliard hosted a virtual roundtable discussion Monday through his Facebook page where he emphasized the need for his bill.

“Forty some-odd states found it a necessity to go ahead and create their own in-house hate crime bill because when these cases go to federal court, they get forgotten and we wait for the next slaughter. We can’t do that anymore,” Gilliard said.

“We can’t stand idly by and watch these cases until cities and states start hurting, then everybody wants to jump into black churches and sing ‘Kumbaya.’ No, we’re tired of that. By virtue of our history, we should have done this almost 100 years ago,” Gilliard added.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, an initial co-sponsor of the hate crimes bill, renewed his call for its adoption on Twitter last week.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said implementing a hate crimes law could make it harder to secure convictions.

“One of the problems I have with a piece of hate legislation is that now you're adding an element of the crime that deals with a person's thought process and what motivated them, and my concern is that is one more thing a jury might seize upon to find somebody not guilty,” Cannon said.

A bill advanced last May to the House Judiciary Committee could result in a 15-year sentence and $10,000 fine. Another bill pre-filed in November would increase prison sentences for people who choose their victims solely because of their race, religion or sexual orientation.

State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, filed legislation in December that would make it a felony to hurt or attempt to injure someone because of “actual or perceived race, color, religion, sexual orientation, or national origin.” A conviction could add 10 years in prison to a sentence.

Democratic lawmakers told The Post and Courier they also plan to submit legislation that would dramatically alter or remove an arcane statute first adopted in 1866 that enables residents to use deadly force simply for suspecting felonious activity.

Known as a “citizen’s arrest law,” the measure — untouched since 1962 — gives legal cover to people who confront a suspect in darkness who they presume to have committed a felony, “even if the life of a person should be taken.”

State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, an attorney and Democrat from Lancaster, said she looked into the wording of South Carolina’s law the day authorities arrested the McMichaels, and was “stunned.”

“It is so ripe for abuse, and we don’t want a situation where someone loses their life for it to get on our radar in South Carolina,” she said. “This is the time to address it.”

Meanwhile, state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg and a lawyer, wants to go a step further, scrubbing the citizen’s arrest law altogether.

“You have the ability to kill somebody because you think they did something, and we’ve got to change that,” Bamberg said. “We do not need citizens in South Carolina playing police. This is not the wild, wild West.”

South Carolina’s citizen’s arrest code is broader than Georgia’s, which doesn’t authorize deadly force.

The lawmakers said introducing their measures now is “symbolic” but could start a dialogue that will remain fresh in the minds of legislators when they gavel in next year.

In February 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported 17 hate and extremist groups operating in South Carolina in 2018, up from 14 in 2017 and 12 in 2016.

Getting a hate crimes bill through is “a very difficult task” but one that should matter for legislators who care “about what this country says it stands for,” said state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

“All of us have got to put our best efforts into these laws so that moms like Ahmaud Arbery's mother who woke up for the first Mother's Day without her son, that's happening too often in too many places around this country.”