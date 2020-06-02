In SC State Senate race, a revelation: GOP candidate doesn't identify as a Republican

Berkeley County Republican Party Chair Victoria Cowart thought the question she asked was harmless, but the answer she got could fundamentally shift a GOP primary for a South Carolina state Senate seat.
"So, how long have you considered yourself a Republican?" Cowart said she asked Goose Creek Town Councilwoman Gayla McSwain, one of two GOP candidates vying for a state Senate seat previously held by state Sen. Paul Campbell, a Goose Creek Republican.
Then, came the bombshell.
"Ms. McSwain stated she had never considered herself a Republican and that she has always considered herself an Independent," Cowart wrote in a May 31 letter, which has been sent to members and friends of the Berkeley County Republican Party.
Cowart said she pressed for more information, namely seeking the answer to what she called "the genuine question."
"So then how do you find yourself running in a Republican primary?"
Cowart wrote that McSwain responded in an honest way.
"Essentially she shared that she had been contacted by both Republicans and Democrats and asked to run — but that she had also been informed she would not win running as a Democrat or as an Independent," Cowart wrote.
The revelation that a Republican candidate may not personally identify as a Republican comes less than a week before the June 9 GOP primary. Only two candidates are running for the party nomination: McSwain and Brian Adams, a retired police officer.
After a day of knocking on doors, McSwain confirmed that the April conversation took place but took issue with the way the Berkeley County chair characterized the phone call.
"She stated her purpose was to convey to me that she does not 'play favorites' with candidates on the Republican primary ballots. Her letter shows that she is playing favorites because she took my statements out of context and misconstrued them in a manner in which my opponent could benefit," McSwain said in a statement to The Post and Courier.
McSwain said she told Cowart she has never considered herself a Republican since the 1980s, during the time of President Ronald Reagan "because the party had gone too far a field to the right."
McSwain also said she told the chairwoman she never considered herself a Democrat because that party has gone too far to the left.
For those reasons, McSwain said she has considered herself an independent for the past decade or so, and casts her ballots for the candidate she thinks will do the right thing.
State voting participation records show McSwain has voted consistently in Republican statewide primaries since 2000, but those same records also show she voted in the state's Democratic presidential primaries in 2020, 2016 and 2008.
Asked about her voting record, McSwain said she was exercising her right to vote in open primary elections "to ensure that the best Democratic candidate appears on the general election ballot."
She said she most recently voted to try and prevent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from securing the Democratic presidential nomination.
Cowart pushed back against McSwain's claims, saying she is not picking favorites. Cowart said the letter, which has since been shared on Facebook by Adams, was about transparency.
"I felt our Republicans deserved that information. It's important for folks to have the information they need to consider who they vote for and how they want to proceed," Cowart said.
The Republican identity crisis in the Senate District 44 race comes at the same time voters began receiving mailers paid for by Columbia-based American Freedom and Opportunity PAC.
Those ads have accused Adams of not supporting President Donald Trump and, by contrast, call McSwain a "true conservative."