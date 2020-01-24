COLUMBIA — A record $1.8 billion budget surplus has given Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Legislature big ideas about how and where it should be spent — or returned to taxpayers.

To a pair of former Republican governors with national profiles, the unprecedented windfall suggests a climate of financial discipline that’s allowed the economy to flourish.

Which makes South Carolina the next logical choice to join a growing movement of legislatures calling for a convention of states in the hopes of forcing Congress to rein in spending and adopt balanced budgets. Unlike the federal budget, South Carolina's must be balanced annually. The state constitution bars lawmakers from spending more taxes than coffers collect.

Expecting the same from Congress requires amending the U.S. Constitution, said former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee and Wisconsin’s Scott Walker, both of whom have run for president.

By 2025, economists say the nation’s deficit could rise to $30 trillion, and each new dollar earned will go toward paying interest on existing debt, something Huckabee calls a financial “death spiral.”

Former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., both support a Constitutional amendment to force a federally balanced budget.

This week, Huckabee and Walker were in Columbia to meet with House and Senate leadership and McMaster, pushing to make South Carolina the 29th state to apply for a convention. Thirty-four are needed to trigger the process, and then three quarters of statehouses, or 38, would need to approve an amendment for it to become ratified.

Huckabee and Walker sat down with The Post and Courier to talk about their efforts.

Why is South Carolina important in the conversation?

HUCKABEE: “Twenty eight states have already passed a balanced budget resolution. It’s an important state because it has a history of being prudent. Right now, you’re toward maybe a billion dollar-plus surplus because of good leadership and good management on the part of the governor and the legislature. If you practice that at that level, why wouldn’t you want — insist — upon federal government doing the same thing? And let’s be honest, every television camera in the world is going to be in South Carolina over the next several weeks, and so it’s a great opportunity to really expand the coverage and interest in the balanced budget amendment.”

WALKER: “The most important thing for us to do is get this out to the masses. People all across the state and all across the country have to balance their own budgets in their own homes. They have to do it if they run a small business. They have to do it at local government, whether a school board, city council. The only ones who don’t are people in the federal government. There’s enough blame for Democrats and Republicans in Washington.”

How do you assure a convention on just this issue?

HUCKABEE: “It would be not completely impossible, but it would be virtually impossible to make an expansion because you would have to undo the work of 34 states. You’d have to convince people to expand something that was not expanded on its face. So I just think one of the reasons we’re both engaged in this is because the narrow focus is the best shot we have of forcing the federal government to live within its means.”

WALKER: “The law is clearly on our side, and it’s why the language offered in this state and 28 other states has been tightly focused on this single issue. The ultimate safeguard is you still have to have 38 states and there’s no way 38 states are going to vote for anything that isn’t overwhelmingly important across party lines. And I think the balanced budget is one of the few issues, just because of the severity of this debt crisis.”

How do you convey the severity to the average S.C. resident?

HUCKABEE: “If you’re a business and you take in $34,000 a year as your gross income but you’ve obligated yourself to banks and institutions of borrowing for $230,000, you can’t pay the interest on your debts. You certainly can’t pay your light bills, employees; you don’t have enough money to open the doors. What happens? It’s called bankruptcy. That’s where our federal government is headed. We have a moral obligation to take care of Social Security, we have a moral responsibility to make sure their doctors get paid if they’re on Medicare. Everybody is going to be really hurt, but, quite frankly, the ones who are going to be hurt the hardest are the ones who can least afford to be hurt.”

Is this a national security concern?

WALKER: “You’ve heard generals, admirals and other military leaders overwhelmingly say the number one threat to national security going forward is the federal debt growing out of control. There are plenty of other concerns across the world. I would say a Democrat lawmaker or voter, you should be just as concerned as a Republican because we get to that death spiral, and suddenly there’s automatic reduction in Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, so this is an issue that matters to everyone.”