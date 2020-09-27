In SC 1st Congressional District, Cunningham and Mace differ on Affordable Care Act reform

When Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died earlier this month, legal experts and politicians realized the Affordable Care Act is less likely to survive in the coming months, and many congressional candidates began campaigning on how to save it.

The two candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race — Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace of Daniel Island — both praised the accomplishments of the trailblazing justice. But both have different views on what should be done with the ACA and reform overall.

Cunningham says the law isn't perfect, but did what it set out to accomplish. Mace said it was a series of broken promises. Discussions over reform also comes as the nation, and South Carolina, are gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second installment in a four-part series leading up to the Nov. 3 election that will lay out policy views of Cunningham and Mace on issues that matter most to South Carolina voters.

The responses to this candidate questionnaire have been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

The fight to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court could determine whether Obamacare is repealed next year. Do you support the Affordable Care Act? Explain why or why not and what you'd replace it with.

Cunningham: I believe that health care is a right, not a privilege. In the United States, no American should go bankrupt because they get sick or forego necessary and preventative care for themselves or their family because they cannot afford it. While the Affordable Care Act wasn’t perfect, it expanded health care to 30 million Americans for the first time ever. I believe we should protect what works in the ACA and fix what doesn’t.

In the House, we’ve passed multiple pieces of bipartisan legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs and protect people with pre-existing conditions. There’s no reason that Democrats and Republicans can’t continue to work together to tackle these problems and make health care more affordable. My opponent, meanwhile, wants to repeal the ACA but has no plan to replace it.

Mace: We heard a lot of promises that turned out to be untrue. “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan”; same with your doctor. We were told it would bring premiums down and increase our options. All of those promises were broken.

Premiums went up considerably and, because of higher costs, you more than likely didn't get to keep your doctor. Millions of policies were canceled and insurance companies left the Exchange because of the amount of hoops they had to jump through.

We need to bring competition and the free market to give patients more choices, better care and at a lower cost. With more competition in the market and reduction of unnecessary regulations, we can reduce drug costs and have access to more life-saving cures. We can protect those with pre-existing conditions and make sure our seniors get the care they need from doctors they trust.

What current or former politician do you believe has had the best ideas and solutions when it comes to reform?

Cunningham: I was inspired by Republican Gov. John Kasich’s decision to expand Medicaid in Ohio, which allowed more than half a million Ohioans to gain coverage. In recent years, 37 states have expanded Medicaid coverage, many of them Republican. I introduced legislation in the House, the Medicaid REACH Act, which would incentivize states like South Carolina to expand Medicaid.

Right now, South Carolinians’ tax dollars are being used to pay for Medicaid expansion in other states, without receiving any of the benefits. Meanwhile, we have one of the highest uninsured rates in the nation, the second highest medical debt rate in the country, and are more vulnerable to a public health crisis because of the number of uninsured individuals. This is an opportunity to bring high-quality, affordable health care to many people in our state, keep rural health clinics open and reduce costs for hospitals — all while taking advantage of what we’re already paying for.

Mace: I’m not sure any one person has all the answers. Dr. Tom Price, a congressman from Georgia, has drafted plans to remove many burdensome and costly government regulations. I also support Sen. Rand Paul’s plan to have Association health plans that offer the best parts of group insurance to those who don’t get it through their employer.

I support Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott's efforts to expand health savings accounts to help bring costs down. I support the president’s plan to bring transparency to costs and to make prescription drugs cheaper. I also support bipartisan plans to allow the importation of cheaper foreign drugs from safe countries, like Canada.

What do you believe is the biggest flaw and biggest strength in America's system?

Cunningham: The biggest flaw in our system is that we’ve allowed big pharma to be in the driver’s seat for far too long. Hardworking South Carolinians are routinely forced to pay triple the amount that is charged in other countries for the exact same drugs. Over the past year, nearly three in 10 South Carolinians report having stopped taking medication as prescribed because they can’t afford it. That’s why I am proud we passed transformative legislation to level the playing field and give Medicare the power to negotiate directly with drug companies to lower the price of prescription drugs.

The biggest strength in our system is our people. The talent and skill of our doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and medical personnel is unmatched around the world, and makes us the envy of the global community.

Mace: Our system lacks transparency, disconnects us from our doctors and brings too much government interference and costly regulation. Patients don’t know what they truly have to pay in out-of-pocket costs and end up with surprise bills they haven’t planned for and most likely can’t afford. Our system must be more upfront about what the patient is expected to pay for treatments and services.

One thing our current system does offer, thanks to the president, is the option to not have mandated, one-size-fits-all health insurance. The individual mandate, the tax imposed by the Obama Administration on those who opted out of Obamacare, is no longer a requirement.

We should make insurance flexible so that people can tailor it to their needs, including inexpensive catastrophic insurance paired with health savings accounts that can grow tax free.

More than 3,000 South Carolinians have died from the coronavirus. Part of this stems from socioeconomic inequities when it comes to access to reliable medical treatment. What would you do to expand access for more residents in your district amid the pandemic.

Cunningham: This pandemic has laid bare inequalities that have existed in our system for far too long. Black South Carolinians have disproportionately contracted and died from COVID-19. There are several things we can do in the short-term, including targeting communities of color for testing and economic relief, but in the long-term, we must use this as an opportunity to address health disparities. We must also ensure frontline health care providers are able to reach rural, remote and underserved communities. Rural health care infrastructure was already woefully lacking, and this public health crisis has only exacerbated these issues.

As a part of funding authorized by the CARES Act, which I was proud to help pass, rural health centers in Beaufort and McClellanville received $1.6 million to help them detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

Mace: I would first put flexibility back in our system and eliminate unnecessary and costly regulations put on the insurance and drug industries during the Obama Administration. These improvements will bring costs down so that individuals who cannot afford the “gold standard plan” still have reliable, more affordable, options for what best suits their needs.

Not everyone is the same, so having a one-size-fits-all plan, like Obamacare offers, is not helpful for those with pre-existing conditions or major needs. As an individual with a pre-existing condition myself, and who has previously been denied insurance coverage because of it, I know how important it is to protect those who need specific care. And I will always keep that protection.