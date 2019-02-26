COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Statehouse was decked out in orange Tuesday as Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney offered some words of inspiration to lawmakers following the team's second national championship in three years.
In a 20-minute speech punctuated by several standing ovations, Swinney reiterated his central message from two years ago: Football unifies and shows what is possible when a group of different people come together in pursuit of shared goals.
"The same things that won big for us will win big for this state and the people in this room," Swinney told the 170 lawmakers from the state House and Senate.
"It's called team. ... It's having a common purpose. ... Love, trust, respect, passion," he said. "Nothing great happens without some passion and enthusiasm."
Swinney particularly emphasized the team's academic success, noting that 66 players made a 3.0 GPA or higher amid their on-the-field success, a sharp increase from previous years. He also introduced his own son, junior Will Swinney, a wide receiver and holder for the team, whom he said had just made a 4.0 GPA.
"Definitely took after his mama," Swinney quipped.
The many Clemson alumni in the General Assembly demonstrated their school pride with orange ties, dresses, pins, jackets — and even, in the case of Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, some Clemson-themed socks. Lawmakers sang the school's fight song as Swinney left the chamber.
State Rep. Gary Clary, the Republican who represents the Clemson area, could not help but get in a tongue-in-cheek dig at Clemson's in-state rivals, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks scored 35 points against Clemson, Clary noted — "Unfortunately for them, we scored 56."
"I do want to congratulate USC," Clary added. "I want to congratulate you on being the runner-up in the Belk Bowl, coming in a strong second to that football powerhouse, the University of Virginia."
Despite the few lighthearted jabs from the fans, Swinney himself sought to deliver a more unifying message.
"Y'all may have differences just like my team," Swinney said. "But I know you all love South Carolina and the people of this state, and that common bond should create the singleness of purpose that it takes to make South Carolina the best it can be. That's what we try to do at Clemson every year."
After the speech, Swinney joined dozens of Clemson fans on the Statehouse steps to unveil new road signs that will be put up on Interstate 85 near campus. The signs recognize the team's previous national championships in 1981 and 2016, with 2018 in larger font in the middle.
Swinney concluded by saying he hopes he will return many more times over the years to come.