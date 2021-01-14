You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

In effort to ramp up COVID vaccinations, SC expands who can give the shots

  • Updated
_W6A3828-pc-011221-ne-sessionpreview.jpg
Buy Now

South Carolina’s first doses of the coronavirus vaccines arrived in December and were administered to health care workers. MUSC began vaccinating staff on December 15. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is expanding who's allowed to give COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to get shots into arms faster amid escalating frustrations with the state's slow rollout. 

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, intended Thursday to fast-track legislation to temporarily change state law to expand the pool of health care workers legally able to administer a vaccine. The group of people who can do so now is too small, hospital administrators told his subcommittee.  

But before Davis could bring the measure to the Senate floor for discussion, the governor's office informed him the authority was being given, he said. 

Details on an agreement between the state's public health and licensing agencies is expected later Thursday.  

If that agreement doesn't go far enough, Davis said he'll resume pursing the expansion through legislation. 

The Medical University of South Carolina vaccinated 3,000 people Wednesday and hopes to ramp that up to 10,000 daily by month's end, Dr. Patrick Cawley, chief executive of MUSC Heath, told Davis' subcommittee. 

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


"We'll be able to vaccinate more people and more cost effectively," Cawley told senators about the request. "It does it in a safe way and in a quick way as well."

As of Wednesday, 52 percent of the 195,200 Pfizer vaccine doses sent to South Carolina since mid-December had been given to eligible health care workers and first responders, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. 

South Carolinians ages 70 and older, who became newly eligible for the vaccine Wednesday, found they couldn't get an appointment for weeks, if at all.   

Last week, the state's public health director told reporters DHEC was exploring expanding who can give shots, to include retired nurses who have let their licenses expire, students in their last year of nursing school, emergency medical technicians and dentists.

But the agency did not respond to follow-up questions at the time on what’s required to do that or what was holding that up.  

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News