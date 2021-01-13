In a stunner, SC GOP Rep. Tom Rice votes to impeach President Trump after Capitol riot

Myrtle Beach Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Rice stunned the South Carolina political universe by voting to impeach President Donald Trump, a move sure to spark outrage in his home district where Trump's support ran high and to the extreme.

In a surprise move that came without warning or alert to his constituents or the media, Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted in favor the Democratic-pushed article of impeachment against the president for inciting a riot last week in which his supporters stormed the Capitol Building.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the lone Democrat from the Palmetto State, joined Rice in voting for impeachment.

S.C.'s other five members of Congress, all Republicans, voted against passing the article, including Charleston U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace who earlier in the day did make a floor speech putting responsibility for the riot on Trump.

Five people died in the assault including a police officer.

Trump is the first president to ever be impeached twice.

Clyburn said in his floor speech earlier that day he wanted to hold Trump responsible after a mob of his ardent supporters riot on Capitol Hill left five people dead.

"While the President failed in his attempt to upend our democracy, last Wednesday’s events make clear that if we do not hold him accountable and remove him from power, a future attempt could succeed," Clyburn said.

Still, it was Rice's about turn from his GOP colleagues that left the state stunned. Just last week, the entire GOP congressional delegation, except for Mace, voted to object to the certifying the Electoral College results that secure President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

“He truly believes you do the right thing and everything else will work out,” Rice's political consultant Walter Whetsell told The Post and Courier after news of the vote trickled out. “He didn’t give it two seconds of political thought.”

Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist and the dean of the College of Charleston's School of Humanities, said Rice's pivot against the president was the last thing he ever expected out of Wednesday’s vote.

“That’s a huge surprise,” Knotts said. “This is a very Republican district that Trump did very well in. But I can see him reacting to what happened last week, it was an attack on members of Congress.”

South Carolina's GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott voted to certify the results as well.

All of South Carolina's Washington delegation have decried the violence in Washington D.C., but only Mace and Clyburn have publicly blamed Trump's rhetoric as stoking the violence last week.

But Mace said impeaching him would be a rushed and divisive process.

"The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the president of the United States," Mace said Wednesday in her first House speech since being sworn-in last week.

"But what we're doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber and bypassing Judiciary, poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process," she said.

Mace's statements against Trump and the election results has also enflamed alignments within the GOP. A report late Tuesday night from Axios showed Mace had gotten into a heated text exchange with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in a group message with all freshmen GOP members.

Greene is well known for her support of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that alleges Trump is secretly fighting a "deep state" ring of pedophiles, and has also alleged unproven election fraud leading to his loss.

“I’m disgusted by what you and other Q-conspiracy theorists did last week in the chamber after all of the violence," Mace texted her Tuesday.

During her floor speech, Mace took a swing at GOP lawmakers who believe in the baseless allegations of widespread election interference.

"I also believe that need to hold accountable every single person, even members of Congress, if they contributed to the violence that transpired here," Mace said.

Clyburn initially was worried that forcing a trial just as Biden is taking office could hinder the president-elect's administration by eating up valuable time where his cabinet nominees could get nominated.

But Clyburn told CNN this week that the House could impeach Trump and wait 100 days to transmit the articles to the Senate to give Biden the time to "get his agenda off and running."

The House Majority Whip said on the House floor that he views it as a matter of standing up for democracy.

"This President’s refusal to take part in a peaceful transfer of power—and his role in causing last week’s violence—pose an existential threat to our constitutional democracy," Clyburn said.

Check back with this developing story.