COLUMBIA — South Carolina voters will have an extra 10 days to register to vote after a judge agreed Tuesday to the extension in the wake of massive flooding from Hurricane Florence.
This is believed to be the first time South Carolina has ever extended state voter registration deadlines, S.C. Election Commission director Marci Andino said. The state has extended voting hours at some precincts after machine glitches or long lines.
Giving South Carolinians more time to sign up for the Nov. 6 election was backed by state Election Commision and S.C. Democratic and Republican party leaders as well as Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and his challenger, Democrat James Smith.
Before Judge Robert Hood's ruling Tuesday in Columbia, the deadline to register in-person registration was scheduled to end Friday, while online registration would have finished Sunday and mail registration had to be postmarked by Oct. 9.
Now South Carolina voters in all 46 counties have until Oct. 17 to register in person, online or by mail.
Nearly 78,000 people have registered to vote in South Carolina through the first nine months of this year, almost the same number that registered during all of 2017, according to commission data. More than 3.1 million South Carolinians are registered to vote.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed the friendly lawsuit against the State Election Commission last week because the agency does not have the authority to extend the registration deadline on its own.
The commission needed help from either the courts or the General Assembly, which is returning to Columbia this week for a special session.
The lawsuit cited Florence’s devastation and disruptions throughout the state's northeast corner in the Pee Dee.
Some voter registration offices were closed last month while residents in Horry, Georgetown, Marion, Darlington, Florence, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties battled with the flooding when the slow-moving storm pushed water over the banks of a number of rivers and creeks.
Floodwaters, while receding, still blanket parts of some towns and washing out hundreds of roads.
Florence killed at least nine people in South Carolina, displaced more than 10,000 people and damaged more than 1,500 homes in a 100-mile wide area from Myrtle Beach to Cheraw.
"This gives people the opportunity to take care of things in flooded areas and makes sure they have time to exercise their right to vote," said Shaundra Young Scott, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in South Carolina, which along with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and South Carolina Progressive Network asked the Election Commission to extend the state voter registration last week.
The Election Commission next will assess whether polling places in flooded areas can be used next month and decide if an unknown number of precincts need to be moved or combined, Andino said.
In addition to the race for governor, the Nov. 6 election features a battle for the state attorney general's office, a referendum on having the governor appoint the state education superintendent and contests for seats in Congress and the state House.