COLUMBIA — South Carolina has enough money to borrow more than $1 billion to construct new buildings and fix others on college campuses, but expected budget surpluses next year could dampen enthusiasm in the Legislature to pad the state's credit card, university presidents were told Monday.
Talk about the Legislature issuing the first bonds to pay to repair and replace aging college buildings since 2000 comes as university presidents are feuding with their regulators at the state Commission on Higher Education over rising costs.
South Carolina college presidents say they need to raise tuition and boost enrollment because their schools get so little money from the Legislature. The commission thinks colleges should find ways to trim expenses and their own borrowing, especially since the number of high school graduates is dwindling.
"An issue this complex, you cannot buy your way out," said commission chairman Tim Hofferth, who attended the meeting at the University of South Carolina. "A bond bill is not going to solve it."
Most other Southern states have borrowed money for their colleges during the two decades since South Carolina last issued college bonds, state Senate budget director Mike Shealy told a gathering of S.C college leaders.
South Carolina could find money for colleges when lawmakers meet in January with leftover cash set aside to pay off other bonds, Shealy said.
More than $100 million in debt-payment surpluses this year paid economic development bonds used to help attract companies, including Volvo's new plant in Berkeley County, as well as a State Ports Authority loan for dredging and a new State Law Enforcement Division forensics lab.
Another $125 million is expected next year. If all the excess money is used on college bonds, the Legislature could use it borrow up to $1.25 billion for colleges, Shealy said.
"Could we vote right now?" USC President Harris Pastides chimed in.
But the improving economy could hinder support for a bond bill at the Statehouse.
Shealy estimates that South Carolina could have nearly $850 million in new money next year with additional tax revenue, some surpluses left over from last year and additional online sales tax collections.
Lawmakers might question why borrow more money when so much money is available.
Also a bulk of Republicans, who hold a majority in the Legislature, have negative views about the impact of colleges, Shealy said citing national polling.
"There's a general distrust of larger institutions across the United States, and I don't think anybody will want argue with that," he told the college presidents. "It will permeate that (bond) deliberation."
Pastides said lawmakers should consider issuing bonds for college building because interest rates remain low, and they could free up money to spend on other state projects or bolster savings accounts.
"But if the bond bill has to be smallish, but more regular that would be fine, too," he said after the meeting.
Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden, plans to re-introduce a bill that among other things calls for borrowing money for college building projects every other year. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has opposed college bond bills.
Hofferth said he wants more permanent and comprehensive solutions than just issuing bonds to make college more affordable for the 200,000 students attending the state's two-year, four-year and technical schools. He told the presidents that several of South Carolina's 33 colleges will close soon because of slowing enrollment, though he did not say which ones.
"Changing light bulbs on the Titanic, in some situations. doesn't fix the problem in a more systemic way," he said after the meeting.