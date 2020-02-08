If you see dirty tricks or nasty campaigning in SC Democratic primary, tell us about it

It's just three weeks until Palmetto State Democrats make their pick for president — plenty of time for the mud and political trickery so often associated with South Carolina campaigns to surface.

For the second presidential primary season in a row, The Post and Courier is showcasing its Whispers Campaign, an online feature where members of the public can report some of the offensive tactics they experience.

That includes questionable mailings sent to your home. Half-truths that surface in TV ads. Recorded phone calls making outrageous claims. Or personnel attacks veiled with innuendo. Offensive Twitter and Facebook charges.

Here's the link: data.postandcourier.com/whisper-campaign.

The concept is simple:

On the reporting page, we'll ask you to supply photos or video of what you saw.

We ask you to list in what part of the state you live, who is identified as behind the offensive messaging and which candidates get mentioned positively or negatively.

We may use your information for additional reporting, but otherwise your input will remain confidential and won't be sold or used for any other commercial purpose.

Items will be screened by us to determine if they pass publication standards. Those that do will be made available for public viewing and following.

Four years ago, readers who took part in the survey said it was the phone messages pumped into their homes that were the most offensive.

It wasn't only the prerecorded “robocalls” from candidates or their surrogates that drew the public's ire. Here's an example of one of the complaints readers reported:

“Phone call received from Ted Cruz campaign. I’ve heard a lot of things from politicians but this one took me aback. I was told to pray about Ted Cruz’s campaign. I was like ‘huh?’ ”

From another:

“The phone rang and I answered. The man said are you voting for cruz and I said no I was voting for either Trump or Rubio. The man said Mr Trump wants to expand obamacare and make us pay more and Mr Rubio wants to bring all the mexicans in and move them into my neighborhood. I got very upset.”

Another call surfaced in the final hours of the 2016 GOP primary that linked eventual state winner Donald Trump with the Confederate flag debate.

“People like Donald Trump are always butting their noses into other people’s business,” a male's recorded voice said, and that “Trump talks about our flag like it’s a social disease.”

The call was identified coming from the Courageous Conservative Political Action Committee, a pro-Cruz supportive group.

Other readers complained about thefts.

“Trump Signs are being stolen, They keep the frames and use them for JEB BUSH. When we catch them some FINGERS will be BROKEN!”

We responded: “Please don’t resort to violence.”

The 2016 responses were heavily skewed toward Republican efforts, largely because the GOP field was so much bigger then, with six candidates listed on the final ballot after a double-digit field started the race.

The Democratic contest that year was a duel between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

With 12 candidates on the S.C. Democratic ballot Feb. 29, the messaging opportunities are much more available this year.

This is important to remember, too: sometimes supporters go rogue, so not all offensive trails lead back to a legitimate campaign.

Even if you spot questionable campaigning, Carmen Maye, an assistant professor in the University of South Carolina School of Journalism and Mass Communication, said negative appeals of all types are probably here to stay.

"The reality is, with a few exemptions, the First Amendment protects false or deceptive political speech," she said. "And that's the world we live in."

Maye did warn, though, that this type of advertising isn't guaranteed to work, and in many cases doesn't.

"The risk of turning off voters is substantial," she said.

So if you see offensive campaigning, let us know. The site will remain active at least through the primary.