U.S. Housing Secretary Dr. Ben Carson will be the keynote speaker for the Charleston County Republican Party's second annual black history recognition to be held in February.

His appearance was announced Thursday by county party Chair Larry Kobrvosky.

Carson was named Housing and Urban Development secretary by President Donald Trump.

He previously was a 2016 GOP candidate for president, dropping out in early March after conceding he didn’t see “a political path forward” as his campaign fell apart.

“I’m leaving the campaign trail,” Carson said at the time. “I will still continue to be heavily involved in trying to save our nation. We have to save it.”

He finished in last place out of the six candidates in that February's South Carolina presidential primary, with about 7 percent of the vote.

Carson will be appearing in his personal capacity and not as an advocate for HUD, Kobrovsky said.

The event will be Feb. 8 at The Citadel's alumni center. Ticketing will be announced later.

