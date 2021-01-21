How to split SC's limited vaccine supply statewide to be decided by DHEC's board

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's public health agency will decide next week how to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses to health providers across the state, in an effort to fairly divide the limited supply and ensure access to rural residents.

Options include a formula based solely on how many people live in each county, or factoring in characteristics about its population, such as health conditions and ages, Marshall Taylor, the agency's acting director, told legislators Thursday.

"How many go to Colleton or Charleston or Greenville, etc.? There are different ways you can do it," he said.

He and the agency's health directors didn't feel comfortable deciding on their own, so they're presenting the options to their governing board to make the call.

Saying they're more than willing to do whatever they can to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, legislators advanced a bill setting aside up to $208 million, which is expected to move quickly to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

With the state expected to continue receiving 63,000 doses weekly for the foreseeable future, it will take months to vaccinate the nearly one million people eligible in this first phase, who include health care workers, nursing home residents and seniors 70 and older.

Until last week, hospitals — the only places where a Pfizer vaccine was available in South Carolina — had been receiving their full orders from federal shipments placed through the Department of Health and Environmental Control. There was no need to figure out a distribution method, Taylor said.

"Hospitals said, 'We need this amount.' We'd send that amount," he said.

But after roughly 630,000 South Carolinians ages 70 and older were added to the eligibility list last week, at a time when nearly all of what remained in stock was already reserved through appointments, hospitals collectively requested four to five times more than the state's total weekly share from the federal government.

"It surprised us," Taylor said.

So, DHEC allocated each hospital 20-25 percent of what they'd ordered, which meant some had to cancel appointments they'd made for seniors, banking on their optimistic, but not realistic, orders. But, overall, the state didn't receive any less than normal.

That's when the agency knew it needed to figure out an equitable allocation method, he said.

The timing also coincides with more providers coming online. This week, some pharmacies and county health departments began giving Moderna vaccine shots. The state had been diverting all Moderna doses to long-term care facilities, where shots are handled by federal contract with CVS and Walgreens.

But with all shots for their 86,400 residents and staff set aside, doses are starting to be split among the hundreds of other federally approved vaccine providers, making the shots more accessible to rural areas without a hospital nearby.

Increasing the number of providers could shrink how many each receives, especially if the weekly federal shipment holds steady. DHEC will also have to figure out how to divide each county's allotment among providers inside its borders.

"Trying to add providers in the rural communities can change the levels of vaccine providers receive in metro areas," Taylor said.

DHEC's plans for reaching rural communities, where many of the most vulnerable lack transportation, includes mobile vaccination teams operating seven days a week.

To ramp up those and other vaccination efforts, such as expanding on the drive-thru clinics launched this week by Roper and Prisma, a House budget-writing panel advanced Thursday a bill providing up to $208 million of state surplus.

The resolution, sent with a unanimous vote to the full House Ways and Means Committee, would send DHEC $63 million and provide the Medical University of South Carolina $45 million for essentially whatever they need for the continued battle against COVID-19, including testing, staffing, supplies, and marketing.

The measure also puts $100 million into a vaccine relief account. Up to 75 percent could go to hospitals to cover vaccine administration costs, while the other 25 percent could go to all other providers.

While the federal government provides the vaccine, there are administrative costs. And, though insurance can cover those, many South Carolinians don't have insurance and even for those who do, taking the time to fill out insurance paperwork can be unwieldy if the goal is to get shots in arms as quickly as possible. It particularly doesn't make sense for a mass vaccination event, hospital officials told legislators.

The Ways and Means Committee will meet virtually Monday to approve the measure, allowing for approval by the full House next week. Because the money is coming from better-than-expected tax collections from previous years, the money would be available as soon as the bill becomes law.