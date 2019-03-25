Two-thirds of the way into a Monday press conference on the impact of the Mueller report, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham posed a question that could easily apply to any candidate heading into the 2020 campaign cycle — not just President Donald Trump.
"The question is, what are you going to do? How are you going to use it?" Graham asked the president while taking questions from reporters in Washington.
In South Carolina, Republicans are already using the political all-clear from the Mueller report to take aim at Democrats they think could be vulnerable in 2020.
That includes freshman U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston.
Democrats, meanwhile, insist the political message that will win at the ballot box this cycle has nothing to do with talking points about Russia or collusion. Instead, S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said voters will be focused on topics like health care, keeping student debt low and, ultimately, electing a candidate who can unite the country.
"I think beating Donald Trump is the byproduct of bringing a vision of how we make America the place it once was prior to Donald Trump," Robertson said.
For the National Republican Congressional Committee, the Mueller report presented them with a new opening to take aim at Cunningham. In February, the main fundraising arm for congressional Republicans identified South Carolina's coastal 1st Congressional District as one of the 55 Democratic-held House seats they want to flip during the 2020 election.
The NRCC on Monday said Cunningham threw what they called an "emotional tantrum" in a July 2017 tweet in which Cunningham wrote, "This isn't coincidence. It's collusion."
"Sorry, Joe it’s NOT collusion and the President has been completely exonerated from colluding with the Russians," Camille Gallo, a regional spokeswoman for the NRCC, said in a statement.
"Now it’s time for Cunningham to put his big boy pants on and apologize to President Trump and his constituents for peddling dangerous conspiracy theories that divided the country," she said. "And maybe he can learn to stop being so emotional."
Meanwhile, Drew McKissick, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, took aim at Cunningham but also U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia.
"This investigation will go down in history as one of the widest ranging, longest and most expensive investigations ever. And for what? Absolutely nothing," McKissick said in a statement. "Democrats bet big and they lost. Now Jim Clyburn, Joe Cunningham and the rest of the Democrats in Congress should finally end their partisan witch hunts and get to work for the good of our country."
Jordan Ragusa, a political science associate professor at the College of Charleston, said the Mueller report will likely be used to galvanize the Republican base, but he cautioned it might not be the explosive news event that could cause voters to change their minds in 2020.
"Thirty years ago, something like this could have been more of a game-changer, but people are pretty settled into whether they think the president doing a great job and is totally innocent with the Russia allegations, or whether they think that despite what the Mueller report says that Trump still colluded, has not been exonerated and has taken America down a dangerous path," Ragusa said. "People will focus on the information that confirms their prior views."
Ragusa said the Watergate investigation that led President Richard Nixon to resign from office halfway through his second term is the clear example of how explosive political scandals can give voters pause.
"A lot of commentators have wondered what would happen if we had a Watergate-like revelation today, and whether Republicans would really turn away from the party. The answer there I think is probably not," Ragusa said, saying voters are so entrenched in their political camps that it would be near-impossible for them to turn away from their party entirely.
A Winthrop University Poll released last week found 42 percent of South Carolina residents say they approve of Trump. Among his base, 82 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning respondents gave Trump a thumbs-up.
South Carolina Democrats, by contrast, expressed disdain for Trump with 92 percent disapproving of Trump.
Robertson, the Democratic Party chairman, said he doesn't expect Democrats running for president to be talking about the Mueller report when they campaign in the early primary state.
"At the end of the day, this election is going to be about 270 electoral votes. We have to focus on the fact that Trump is not going to be impeached, he's not going to resign, and there's not going to be any filings about obstruction of justice," he said. "Right now, we're moving ahead with a vision for America that works for all people, not just a select few."
Tyler Jones, Cunningham's chief campaign strategist, said the Mueller report has never been a campaign issue for Cunningham.
"A lot of folks want to talk about Russia. He wants to talk about the Lowcountry," Jones said. "He didn't run one ad on this issue. I think it's very clear where Joe's priorities are, and it's not on the Mueller investigation."
Graham, a Trump ally, spent his weekend in Florida where he headlined a private GOP fundraiser on Friday and on Sunday golfed alongside Trump and two former South Carolina congressmen: acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy. During his Monday press conference, Graham said Trump is stronger than he's ever been because of the Mueller report.
As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham also promised to "unpack the other side of the story" by investigating the actions of the Justice Department in the Russia investigation, including the FBI’s use of a dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele.
"My advice to the president is that one, I don't need your advice about what I should do," said Graham, who promised to ask the attorney general to testify before the committee about the Mueller report.
When asked by a reporter if his close ties with Trump could make Graham vulnerable to being accused of towing the party line rather than seeking facts in his Senate investigation, Graham scoffed.
“There's politics, and there's the rule of law," Graham said, holding up his hands to demonstrate. "So to suggest that if you're a Republican, and that you want Trump to win, somehow you can't do your job is absurd."
On Saturday, Graham will officially kick off his 2020 re-election bid for the U.S. Senate with Vice President Mike Pence headlining the events Myrtle Beach and Greenville.