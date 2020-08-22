How the COVID-19 outbreak poses challenges for SC Gov. McMaster's 2022 reelection bid

Even as Gov. Henry McMaster is managing a pandemic that struck one out of 50 South Carolinians, signs of the 2022 campaign against him are beginning to emerge.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a current Democratic favorite to join the race, has compared differences in their decision making as the city took steps where the Republican governor either responded slowly (issuing a home-or-work order) or not at all (mandating masks).

State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, and Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey — another pair of possible candidates — said the governor has not always communicated clearly during the crisis, during which he has issued 35 executive orders.

Still, Norrell and Massey both said they must get through their 2020 Statehouse reelection campaigns first before deciding what they might do two years from now. And Benjamin said his focus is entirely on containing the virus that has killed more than 2,300 South Carolinians.

McMaster could also face a primary challenge from a one-time foe.

Greenville businessman John Warren launched a political committee, called South Carolina's Conservative Future, that sounds like a description for the 41-year-old former Marine.

In taking McMaster to a GOP primary runoff two years ago, Warren stressed how he wanted to overturn the GOP establishment that had not done enough to protect taxpayers and stop abortion. McMaster, 73, has been a state party stalwart since the 1980s when he was named U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

As Warren puts it, the political group will recruit and support "conservative, capable and courageous" candidates. He cited U.S. Sen. Tim Scott as an example and plans to aid several undisclosed 2020 fall Statehouse races. He also is seeding the group with his own money like he did when he put up $3.3 million for his governor's race.

Yet Warren's group has all the pre-election trappings of setting up another bid for governor, like how former Gov. Nikki Haley's Stand for America is seen as a precursor for a presidential bid.

South Carolina's Conservative Future's highly crafted introduction video features Warren pledging to "enact common sense conservative solutions" and to "protect freedom, advance economic opportunity and provide accountability."

If this sounds familiar, all that messaging came from Warren's governor run. The new political group is run by Warren's 2018 campaign manager, Taylor Hall.

"My messages are based on my core beliefs, and they haven't changed in 2018," Warren said. "That's why it's a lot similar."

That said, Warren offered that he has no immediate plans to run for office.

The only announced 2022 candidate for governor other than McMaster is Democratic activist Gary Votour.

Attention to the pandemic

For Benjamin, he will have to decide soon whether to seek a fourth term as mayor of South Carolina's second-largest city in 2021 or try for the governor's office a year later.

He gave a "you never say never" response in December when the gubernatorial chatter started. Now, Benjamin said his focus is solely on the pandemic, stressing that leaders are made in times of crisis.

"We are light years away from last December," he said. "We aren't halfway through the crisis. ... I'm not going to talk politics of the future right now."

If he does run for statewide office, Benjamin has built a potent national base as a former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2018-19. He has raised more than half his mayoral reelection money this cycle from out-of-state donors, according to an analysis of the state campaign finance data. McMaster beat Benjamin for S.C. attorney general in 2002.

McMaster is not focusing on winning a second full term with the pandemic consuming the governor's time, his chief campaign strategist Tim Pearson said.

"I can tell you with all honesty I have not had a single conversation with the governor about the race in terms of who's it going to be (running against him)," Pearson said.

McMaster has raised $1 million for his reelection, but he gathered just $91,000 from April to June — his smallest quarterly haul in a year, according to state campaign records. The governor has not held a fundraising event since March because of the outbreak, Pearson said.

"This is not what would happen normally, but certainly it isn't something that anyone is regretting," Pearson said.

McMaster will need to catch up on fundraising after the outbreak subsidies and, if needed, he can expect help from the Republican Governors Association, where he sits on the executive committee, Pearson said.

The role of Trump and COVID-19

A key factor for McMaster is whether President Donald Trump wins reelection in November.

As the first statewide elected official to support the New York real estate developer's 2016 bid, McMaster can count on Trump's support. The president flew to South Carolina for a rally on the eve of the GOP gubernatorial primary runoff to assure victory over Warren two years ago.

Without Trump in the White House, McMaster would appear more vulnerable.

But, at the moment, McMaster must contend with perceptions of how he is handling the COVID-19 pandemic in running a state with one of the nation's highest rates of positive tests, even as cases are declining.

Benjamin noted he has a different approach than the governor who issued the last stay-at-home order east of the Mississippi and oversees one of 16 states without a mask mandate.

"From the very beginning, our focus was on testing and data driving our policy decisions," said Benjamin, who wants to see more testing and contact tracing. "The governor decided to choose a different path, and it has had a devastating effect on our public health and our economy. It's never too late to right the ship. Hopefully, he can do better going forward."

McMaster has said he uses data and the advice of health experts in issuing decisions that help the economy hurt by coronavirus closings, but he has been criticized for reopening the state too early. Cases rose sharply after he lifted restrictions in May ahead of the summer season.

Norrell, a leading Statehouse Democrat from Lancaster, argued that McMaster does not always communicate the reasons for his decisions clearly and never offered statistical benchmarks to spur more South Carolinians into adopting safety measures.

"Instead, he closed and opened for random reasons that seemed motivated by social and economic pressure that were not backed by science," she said. "And now we see the results."

Massey, the GOP Senate leader from Edgefield, said McMaster needed to order mask-wearing statewide and share more sharply why that was important. He also wished the governor provided better understanding what was open and what was still shut down. McMaster has said a statewide mask ordinance is not enforceable.

"I think he handled it pretty well with a pretty measured approach going in, but coming out of it, and what's happened since, has been questionable," Massey said. "Give people a goal to look forward to."

Massey added that South Carolinians "need to have confidence in the person who is in charge, and they need to believe the person in charge has their best interest in mind. That also includes very clear, very direct communication with the public."

Asked about McMaster's handling of the pandemic, Warren pivoted on the need to improve the economy before adding, "There will be time to evaluate later all the actions that were made or not made."

For his part, McMaster understands his decisions will be "criticized by someone for partisan or personal gain — that comes with the job," said Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman. "He believes that when you do what’s right, and you're honest with the people on why you are doing it — things usually work out well in the end."