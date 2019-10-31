COLUMBIA — South Carolina's unique system for managing public colleges invites scrutiny from accreditors worried about outside influences on university decisions, experts told a state Senate panel Thursday.

South Carolina is just one of four states that elects college trustees, consultants from Association of Governing Boards of College and Universities testified. And no other state is like South Carolina in having the governor as the ex-officio chairman of college boards.

State politicians play a role in college board governance "much more directly in South Carolina than in any other state," former association president Richard Legon testified.

The University of South Carolina is facing sanctions from accreditors in December for Gov. Henry McMaster's involvement in the school's presidential search that ended with the controversial hiring of former West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen.

South Carolina's largest college is not expected to lose its accreditation, a death penalty for any college because it could no longer offer student federal financial aid. The school faces possible warning or could be placed on watch, a potential embarrassment for a state flagship university.

Association of Governing Boards consultants, hired by USC as it prepares for an accreditation fight, testified before a state Senate panel considering a bill to cut the school's 20-member board nearly in half.

The consultants did not speak Thursday about the board's size but about how trustees work based on how they win the job.

USC's board acts more like a legislative body than a group whose main focus is the well-being of the school, Legon testified. Trustees also share inappropriate emails about whether certain students get enrolled at the college, association senior consultant Ellen Chaffee testified.

Legon and Chaffee suggested lawmakers consider changing how trustees are chosen to cut out politics.

But that did not seem to interest legislators. "You cannot take the political out of it," said Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Hartsville Democrat on the panel.

If the bill is approved, the number of elected USC trustees would drop from 16 to seven. That would be the smallest number among the state's four-year colleges and a number that board chairman John von Lehe said would make managing such a large system difficult.

Two USC seats would remain appointed by the governor and another two belong to the state education superintendent and alumni association president. Current elected trustees would be forced to step aside for new board elections.

The panel could vote on the bill in December or after the session starts in January, said Sen. Tom Young, an Aiken Republican who is the panel chairman.

The Senate bill is not the only post-presidential search fallout.

A separate Senate panel investigating the search meets for the first time on Nov. 14. And USC's Faculty Senate gave a vote of no-confidence to the board ahead of Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges review of the school's accreditation. McMaster said he was acting in his role as chairman in lobbying trustees.

Caslen, a 65-year-old retired Army general, has generally received good reviews in his first months in office while working to build relationships after a rocky presidential search.

He has traveled across the state to visit USC's eight campuses and met with hundreds of students, faculty and community leaders. He even held meetings and office hours outside USC's main student union to open himself to the campus.

But the board continues to receive criticism for how it brought Caslen to South Carolina's largest university.

Caslen became the favorite candidate of a majority of trustees despite him having a doctorate degree and research pedigree of his predecessors. Trustees saw Caslen, a 43-year combat veteran once considered as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, as a leader who could curb costs that would halt expensive tuition hikes.

They passed over Caslen and three other finalists at a contentious meeting in April and reopened the search. But board leaders still wanted Caslen in the president's office and called for a vote in July after McMaster, the ex-officio board chairman, lobbied trustees to meet.

Caslen was hired after a heated meeting by a 11-8 vote.