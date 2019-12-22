The impeachment trial hasn't begun, but U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is already getting a preview of how it could hiccup his campaign reelection schedule.

The Senate had been expected to hold the trial for President Donald Trump next month. But when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday refused to say when she would send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, it threw a wrench into the process.

The uncertainty forced the Graham campaign to cancel several events they had tentatively planned for the first three weeks of January.

While Graham was sidelined in Washington, his main Democratic challenger, former state party chairman Jaime Harrison, was able to make two campaign stops in the Midlands on Tuesday. He had lunch with voters in Marion and later spoke to voters in Dillon.

It was a continuation of the norm for his uphill strategy.

"Before impeachment, during impeachment and after impeachment we are going to be focused on the people of South Carolina,” Harrison said in an interview with The Post and Courier.

"I’m going to be all over the state in communities Lindsey has ignored for a long time now, and I’m going to be talking to people who feel they no longer have a senator that has their back."

But Harrison won’t be focusing on impeachment.

Harrison’s plan

Harrison's short-term campaign strategy is to stay local and be visible.

Both Harrison and Graham have challengers for their party's respective nomination: Graham has drawn five, and Harrison has two, according to federal filings, though the final field won't actually be set until filing closes in March.

Harrison said he plans to crisscross the state and talk about deep-seated issues, not short-term political fights in Washington. He cites recently closed rural hospitals as an example.

"If you live in one of those communities, you could have voted for Trump or Clinton, but it doesn’t matter. If you have a heart attack or a stroke or complications with pregnancy and it takes you more than 35-45 minutes to get to a hospital, that can be a death sentence. What has the senator done to alleviate the pressure of that situation?" Harrison said.

Steering away from impeachment is also highly strategic.

Scott Huffmon, a political scientist and pollster at Winthrop University, said Harrison's message is an attempt to appeal to swing voters who may not see themselves as steadfast Trump supporters or as progressive Democrats.

He's reaching for the leaners, Huffmon said.

"The Republicans are very strong in South Carolina. They hold every statewide office. If you’re Lindsey Graham and you turn out the Republican base, you’re safe. But if Democrats can start turning out people who aren’t Trump supporters or don’t see themselves as far-left, then there’s a chance,” Huffmon said.

Graham won’t be able to ignore impeachment in the same way.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said senators will likely meet six days a week during the trial. If and when it happens, that leaves little time for campaigning back home during that process.

For Graham's campaign, it may make him a bigger hero among the GOP faithful.

Graham’s strategy

During the impeachment trial, Graham will find himself in a familiar place: at the center of a national political moment, just as he was during the confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Heading into re-election, it could be exactly where Graham needs to be. After years of polling lower than other statewide Republican leaders, Graham's impassioned speech during the Kavanaugh hearings gave him a massive favorability boost among Republicans. It's held ever since.

"He can say, 'I wanted to come talk and I couldn’t because of the Democrat impeachment effort,'" Huffmon said. "Heck, it's almost better than appearing for him."

Graham's campaign said the senator has attended events in 18 counties across the state in recent weeks, but his main focus has been chairing the Judiciary Committee and confirming conservative judges.

A campaign spokesman said they aren’t worried about the trial’s impacts on their 2020 race, but acknowledged its inconvenience.

"Senator Graham's first priority is doing the job that the people of South Carolina elected him to do," said spokesman T.W. Arrighi. "There will be plenty of time for campaigning after the impeachment trial is over."

In the meantime, Harrison has been campaigning off a poll that shows him competitive with Graham.

Where it stands

Polling has been all over the place, with surveys arriving at drastically different conclusions about the state of the race.

Collective PAC, a national group dedicated to electing black candidates, commissioned a poll by Change Research on the race in September. It showed Harrison trailing Graham by just 7 percentage points.

But two months later in November, 53 percent of S.C. voters said they plan to back Graham compared to 30 percent who said they will support Harrison. That came from a poll by Benchmark Research, and was commissioned by the pro-Graham Security in Strength PAC.

A poll released this month by Change Research, showed Graham with a narrow 2-point lead over Harrison, well within the poll's 3.1-point margin of error.

The poll found 47 percent of likely general election voters said that they would vote for Graham, compared to 45 percent said that they would vote for Harrison. Nine percent said that they were undecided.

What looms over all of this, though, is another indicator: history itself.

The last time South Carolina elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate was 21 years ago in 1998.

At the time, Graham was in the House, where he acted as an impeachment manager against then-President Bill Clinton during the 1999 impeachment trial.

Graham would win his re-election to the House in 2000. Two years later, he won his first U.S. Senate race.