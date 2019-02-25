COLUMBIA — Even after he had to give up being Senate president this year, Hugh Leatherman showed last week why he remains the most powerful force in the Statehouse.
By creating an unheard-of special panel to review its finances, Leatherman delayed funding for Charleston County's $700 million-plus Interstate 526 extension that has been pursued for decades.
While no political leaders at the Statehouse and around Charleston will admit publicly that the financial review will delay the extension out of deference to the veteran 38-year senator, the move shows how easily Leatherman can express his feelings in spending state money.
His biggest title might be gone, but Leatherman still sits on several committees that control South Carolina's bank accounts in deciding big road projects, agency head pay and the state's $9 billion annual budget.
"The power of the purse strings is still applicable," Senate President Harvey Peeler said.
Peeler's succession of Leatherman as Senate president was meant to divide power among the leadership after Leatherman became leader of the Senate in 2014 while still remaining chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.
"There was no secret that influence needed to be shared," Peeler said.
New Senate rules adopted this session move some powers of the president to the chamber's party leaders and committee chairs. But Leatherman maintains strong authority by keeping his spending oversight jobs.
"I said 'shared,' not 'equally shared,' " Peeler said.
Here's how Leatherman's influence can work.
He voted against the I-526 extension last month as a member of a state transportation board that approves large road projects because he wants to know more of how Charleston County will come up with $300 million to pay for its part of the project.
A majority of the board, however, approved it.
But the Florence Republican stopped I-526 at the next step like a jackknifed tractor-trailer stops traffic at rush hour.
Leatherman chairs the Joint Bond Review Committee, a group of House and Senate members who are the gatekeepers for large-scale state projects, from college football stadium upgrades to new office buildings.
As the boss, he detoured the interstate project to a study panel, a move that veteran Statehouse watchers cannot recall in recent memory. Leatherman said he has no time frame on how long the panel should spend on reviewing Charleston County's funding plan.
Leather downplayed characterizations that he wields a great deal of power.
"I don't view that as control," Leatherman said. "I view it as doing our duties."
Perhaps the clearest sign of Leatherman’s enduring power is how few of his rank-and-file colleagues want to even broach the topic.
State Sen. Sandy Senn, a longtime supporter of the I-526 extension, said she could not possibly comment on whether she thinks Leatherman holds too much authority.
“Are you kidding me?” the Charleston Republican said, laughing. “You must think I’m stupid.”
Asked if Leatherman still held too much power, Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican who was one of two senators to oppose him taking over the Senate in 2014, said simply, "I don't know."
More powerful members are less afraid to address the issue, though they remain careful in their choice of words.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, publicly challenged Leatherman’s maneuvering in early 2017 to maintain his hold on Senate leadership instead of moving up to the more ceremonial position of lieutenant governor.
Part of the reason why lawmakers are wary of voicing complaints with Leatherman’s stranglehold on power, Massey said, is because such statements are often interpreted as personal attacks on him, rather than as broader concerns with the centralized structure regardless of who controls it at any given time.
“When you have one person who consolidates, whether intentionally or unintentionally, a significant amount of power, I think there are concerns about whether that authority is appropriately distributed among the membership,” Massey said. “I think the rules changes helps alleviate a lot of the concerns I had heard about and that I had, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth looking at other changes as we go forward.”
Leatherman’s power was a significant reason why a group of freshman lawmakers from both parties last year took the radical step of proposing a state constitutional convention.
Publicly, the group said they wanted to give more authority to the governor due to the legislative branch’s outsize influence in South Carolina compared with other states. But quietly many admitted that frustration with Leatherman was also a key motivator behind the effort.
While Democratic leadership derailed the idea out of concerns that it would be used to institute conservative policies, some lawmakers still believe the state government needs structural changes so that one lawmaker representing 100,000 residents doesn’t have so much power over statewide issues.
“If the legislative branch controls everything then that means the leaders of that branch will be controlling issues that they wouldn’t control in other states,” said state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Great Falls, who still supports changing the state constitution.
As a former Democrat, Leatherman has long derived support from colleagues in the minority party who would prefer him over a more conservative ideologue alternative. Leatherman regularly receives the lowest conservative “score” among Republicans in the Legislature from activist groups who rank lawmakers based on their votes.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said having strong leaders, like Leatherman, who have amassed power is helpful in a Statehouse with 170 Senators and House members.
"It is not a bad thing to have somebody with as much experience as he does to do able to do the things that he does because sometimes large groups don't make good decisions," Rutherford said. "That's not how corporations are run. Most corporations have a CEO and have a board. We act as a board and those individuals are the CEOs."