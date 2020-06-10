How GOP congressional nominee Nancy Mace won in a landslide Tuesday

When Republican Nancy Mace won her party's nomination for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night, it wasn't even close.

The state lawmaker from Daniel Island dominated the turnout, winning all but nine of the coastal district's 369 voting precincts across five counties.

She toppled her closest challenger, Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing, by 31 percentage points, and received more votes than all three of her opponents combined.

In Berkeley, Colleton and Dorchester counties, Mace won every precinct.

In Charleston County, home to Mace's top challenger, Mace won 132 of 134 precincts, with Landing and Bluffton housing official Brad Mole each winning one.

Buoyed by broad name recognition and a huge spending advantage, Mace secured votes from people like Robert Ruddy, 57, of Mount Pleasant.

When exiting his polling site at Belle Halle Elementary with his wife, Cynthia, on Tuesday, Ruddy said he felt Mace was the only viable option.

"I just threw my hands in the air and voted for Mace," Ruddy said. "The other candidates are just too new for a job like that, and I don't know them or, I guess, I just didn't get to know them."

If there was any hint of a weak spot deep within Mace's overwhelming victory, it was in Beaufort County — a GOP stronghold packed with conservative retirees.

While Mace still easily won Beaufort County, she was out-voted in seven of the 90 precincts there.

In 2018, Beaufort County was the key to Katie Arrington’s victory over Republican congressman Mark Sanford in the GOP primary.

The 7,908 votes Mace collected across Beaufort County were more than her opponents received, combined. But she netted 1,343 fewer votes than Arrington received in that county in 2018.

Still, that's little solace for her Republican primary opponents.

Of the 369 precincts in the contest, Landing won five, Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox won three, and Mole won a single precinct in Charleston County where only 11 votes were cast.

According to unofficial results that will be certified Friday, Mace snagged just over 57 percent of the vote in the contest, or 48,294 votes. Next came Landing with 26 percent and 21,770 votes. Cox secured just shy of 10 percent, or 8,160 votes, while Mole received 7 percent, which came out to 5,779 votes.

Even though Mace easily sidestepped a runoff, the pressure is on for Republicans to unify around their nominee as Mace looks ahead to a November election showdown against Joe Cunningham. The freshman Democrat won his seat in 2018 when GOP voters bucked their own nominee and crossed party lines to vote for him.

Efforts to unify Republicans here have long been underway, particularly in Charleston County, which was the only county that Arrington lost in her general election match-up with Cunningham.

In the final weeks leading up to Tuesday's primary, each of the four candidates frequently stated without qualification that they would support the Republican congressional nominee.

But, when Tuesday's election ended with Mace obliterating her opponents in nearly every pocket of the district, there was no immediate pledge of support from any of the GOP challengers Mace defeated.

Landing did not mention Mace in her concession speech. Cox, who had been the most vocal and most frequent critic of Mace during the primary, went silent on social media, where he frequently posted his concerns.

On Wednesday morning, Mole told The Post and Courier he would encourage voters to support Mace, but said he would also ask that they do their own research so they can make up their own minds.

He offered up an analogy to make his point.

"Are we family because we say we are family, or are we family because we genuinely care about each other and share the same values?" Mole said, cautioning that the district will see through "fake unity" and that political coalitions are not built overnight.

In the 1st Congressional District, the inability for Republicans to rally around their nominee was one of the factors that led to Cunningham's narrow victory in a seat that was red for nearly 40 years.

"We lost this seat last time because we were divided as a party, and I worked really hard during my campaign to bring all types of Republicans together," Mace said, before adding, "I think the results of winning by over 30 points speaks to the unity that's already underway here."

The South Carolina Republican Party is also pitching in to help.

S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said the state party is in the early stages of planning "a unity event" in the 1st Congressional District. Details are still being sorted out, he said, but the party hopes to host it in the coming weeks.

All of the Republican candidates in the 1st District contest will be invited, along with South Carolina GOP leaders like U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"This is a Republican district, period," McKissick said, noting it historically has a built-in GOP advantage ranging from 9 to 11 percentage points. "But if you don't have unity, you're leaving a lot on the table."