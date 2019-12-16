COLUMBIA — When all the votes are tallied on Feb. 29, one winner from South Carolina's crucial "First in the South" Democratic presidential primary will lead headlines across the country.

But, in the ensuing days, a more nuanced picture will take shape — one that could allow multiple candidates to come away from the contest with important rewards.

The reason is that South Carolina's 54 pledged nominating delegates at the Democratic National Convention are distributed proportionally. Any candidate who reaches 15 percent in either the statewide results or in any of the state's seven congressional districts are guaranteed to earn at least one delegate.

As a result, candidates who perform poorly in the statewide results can still emerge from the primary with some valuable prizes in hand heading into "Super Tuesday" if they do particularly well in certain congressional districts.

The system incentivizes candidates to campaign all across the state, even in areas where there are fewer Democratic voters.

It helps to explain, for example, why former Vice President Joe Biden would want to stump in Greenwood, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Aiken and or U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Myrtle Beach.

While those areas may be GOP strongholds far removed from the Democratic vote-rich cities of Columbia or Charleston, a particularly strong showing there could yield more delegates.

"It requires that the campaigns pay attention to the entire state," said Amanda Loveday, a former S.C. Democratic Party executive director now leading a pro-Biden super PAC. "They can't just hole up in the Democratic strongholds and get the majority of the delegates."

Former S.C. Democratic Party chairwoman Carol Fowler said the system can have an even greater impact in bigger states like California, where a statewide effort may be implausible but a focused effort on delegate-rich districts more manageable.

But even in a smaller state like South Carolina, the congressional district system can provide opportunities for cash-strapped campaigns to strategize about where their efforts may get traction or focus on districts that suit the candidate well.

"If you have limited resources for the campaign, you might concentrate in a congressional district in hopes that you would get some delegates out of it even if you're not able to do it statewide," Fowler said.

The delegate system often gets little attention because it messes up the cleaner narrative of winners and losers.

But behind the scenes in campaigns, it gives struggling candidates a good reason to keep trying in South Carolina.

Even if they're unable to topple Biden, the state's front-runner, that doesn't mean they will necessarily come away empty handed — as long as they reach 15 percent.

To secure the nomination, a candidate needs to win 1,990 pledged delegates. While South Carolina offers far fewer than some of the biggest states like California or Texas, it contains the most delegates of any of the four early-voting states.

A total of 35 South Carolina delegates are decided by congressional districts, broken down by how many votes the Democratic candidates in the most recent presidential and gubernatorial elections received in each one.

After the votes are tabulated for each district, only candidates who cleared the 15 percent threshold are eligible for delegates.

That's when the math starts to get a little complicated.

First, party officials will create a new vote total for the state and each district based only on the votes for candidates who cleared 15 percent. They will then determine what portion of those remaining votes each candidate got.

So, for example, if one candidate gets 50 percent of the vote in Clyburn's district, another gets 25 percent and a third gets 15 percent, the 20 percent of votes for the other candidates are effectively eliminated and the party will re-tabulate what portion of the remaining votes those top three candidates received.

If, after that process, the new total stands at 60 percent for candidate 1, 30 percent for candidate 2 and 10 percent for candidate 3, then candidate 3 would get one delegate, candidate 2 would likely get two delegates and candidate 1 would get the remaining five.

An even more complex possibility is that not a single candidate receives 15 percent or more in a congressional district.

In that scenario, the threshold for candidates to receive any delegates becomes half the percentage of the leading candidate — so if the district winner gets 14 percent, the threshold would be set at 7 percent.

The remaining 19 pledged delegates are divided up based on the statewide results. Another nine delegates are unbound "superdelegates," who will now only come into play in the rare instance that no nominee emerges on the first ballot after the DNC changed its rules following the 2016 election.