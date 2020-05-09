How Bob Caslen has turned around his reputation at USC: 'He's done a lot to make amends'

Bob Caslen's first year as president at the University of South Carolina is ending much differently than how it started.

The retired West Point superintendent's problematic hiring did not win him a honeymoon period. The former three-star Army general had to overcome skeptics who questioned why the school's board, backed by the governor, pushed to bring in a president with limited higher education credentials. The search led to an investigation and reprimand from accreditors for the governor's lobbying of trustees.

“He came to campus under a cloud,” USC board chairman John von Lehe said.

Caslen battled perceptions that as a military commander he was going to make decisions without input. Some early missteps did not help, such as suggestions that the football coach Will Muschamp's job was in trouble with a losing season that seemed counter to messaging from the athletic department.

Yet by most accounts, Caslen has turned around his reputation at South Carolina's largest college. He's done it by meeting with his critics, collaborating with staff and faculty, and making well-received hires, campus leaders say.

"The man has an iron will and doesn't give up," von Lehe said.

Then came his leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak. USC was the first major South Carolina college to switch to online-only instruction, a decision other state schools followed. Caslen has won praise for open communication while making changes, including deciding to reopen the campus in August, and inclusiveness in talks over needed cost cuts.

The Faculty Senate on the Columbia campus that blasted the board for Caslen's hiring last summer issued a resolution of appreciation last month. It cited "the tireless and principled executive leadership of President Robert Caslen and all members of the university who have worked diligently with him."

"I don't think we should live in the past," Neset Hikmet, a professor in USC's College of Engineering and Computing, said during debate on the resolution. "It's time to give credit where credit is due."

The resolution was written by Marco Valtorta, a USC computer science professor who served on the presidential search committee and gave a scathing rebuke of Caslen's hire before trustees last year.

"Supporting the resolution in these special times is consistent with holding the view that President Caslen was an unsuitable candidate elected in an improper way," Valtorta wrote in an email. "It is important for all to support the president as an institutional leader."

Other Caslen critics now are commending the new president's work.

Lyric Swinton, a senior who helped lead protests when Caslen was hired, said she has met with the president more than five times, including as a guest in a podcast she co-hosts. She also received one of his "excellence" coins for being named a top scholar.

"Even though he was not who we wanted, he's done a lot to make amends," she said. "He showed he was not going to be an administrator. He was saying, 'I'm actively listening to you.'"

Caslen was not a constant presence with faculty in the fall and was awkward when he met with them, said Bethany Bell, a social work professor who also was a chief critic of the hire: "We did not have a sense of who he was."

Then Bell met with Caslen in January and suggested he meet more regularly with faculty. That led to "Coffee with Caslen" gatherings.

The new president also pledged not to raise tuition and gave professors their first broad pay raise in 13 years.

"The president is putting his money where his mouth is," Faculty Senate chairman Mark Cooper said. "He quickly realized he needed to take steps so that he could be the kind of leader USC needed."

Caslen, who declined an interview request last week, backed his pledge and included faculty in hiring a new provost, Cooper said. Caslen hired a fellow finalist for the USC president, Bill Tate, the graduate school dean at Washington University in St. Louis who was a popular choice among students and professors.

Bringing in his chief of staff from West Point, Mark Bieger, also helped to improve relationship on and off campus.

"(Caslen) knows how to put a team together," Swinton said. "When he does not have the proper experience, he knows how to get the people in in a room who do."

Skeptics might have raised questions about having a military general run a large public university saw how his experience was a fit for the COVID-19 outbreak that closed the Columbia campus to its 32,000 students.

"This moment plays to his strengths," Swinton said. "People will remember who was president during the pandemic. So far, he's doing a great job."

Despite an initial misstep in failing to loop in faculty on a decision to extend spring break, Bell said Caslen has been very inclusive in dealing with the crisis.

"Caslen is being very deliberate," she said. "He's making decisions based on the science and that makes us very confident we're in a good place."