There are an estimated 50,000 federal employees in South Carolina, but not all of them will be affected if there's a partial government shutdown.
Perhaps most important in the Charleston area — home to a large military footprint — is that offices and jobs tied to the Department of Defense won't be included among the temporary closures if Congress cannot come up with a spending agreement by midnight Friday.
DOD funding is secure through September as a result of earlier appropriation budgeting that took effect Oct. 1.
"We will continue normal operations," Marvin Krause, spokesman for Joint Base Charleston, said Friday.
Major operations at the other military installations in the state aren't expected to be affected either.
The federal areas that would be covered include nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies.
Among those to be affected include the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.
Most essential agencies, such as the FBI, Border Patrol, and the Coast Guard also will remain open.
Screeners with the Transportation Security Administration in the state's airports will continue to man checkpoints.
A spokeswoman for National Park Service sites in the Charleston area said Friday the department is in a wait-and-see mode on its operations.
Officials won't know if boats to Fort Sumter would be running Saturday, or if other sites will be open to the public, until after midnight when a shutdown would take effect, she said.
Mail service will continue as normal because the U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency.
Staff with the National Weather Service are expected to continue working but would be among those pegged to be paid back in full once the government reopens.
Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.