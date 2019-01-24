Gov. Henry McMaster pledged in his State of the State address to "change everything" to fix South Carolina ailing schools, promising to back administrative changes proposed by the General Assembly this year meant to jump start improving a system long ranked among the country's worst.

Just The Facts

House Speaker Jay Lucas' proposal for transforming public education includes:

_Ending the social promotion of third-graders who can't read by revising the definitions and exemptions in the 2014 Read to Succeed law and strengthening help for struggling readers before they get to third grade. In schools where lots of kids can't read on grade level, reading coaches must be approved by the state.

_Requiring school districts of fewer than 1,000 students to merge with a neighbor by spring 2022. Seven districts in counties with multiple districts have as few as 600 students.

_Dissolving districts that post failing scores for four consecutive years. The state school board would decide whether to merge the district with a neighbor, move the students or transfer management to a Transformation District.

_Increasing the salaries of first-year teachers by $3,000 to $35,000 next school year. Lucas hopes to give similar raises to all teachers within a couple years. The salary step schedule, which pays teachers by degree and years of experience, would be replaced with career bands, in which teachers would get promotions for their duties and/or performance.

_Incentivizing effective teachers to work in schools with unsatisfactory ratings. Qualifying teachers' children could go to college tuition-free.

_Awarding businesses that hire teachers as interns a $2,000 tax credit

_Creating a Zero to 20 Committee tasked with coordinating improvement efforts from pre-school through college, working with First Steps, the Department of Education, the Technical College System and the Commission on Higher Education. The director would be part of the governor's Cabinet.

_Publishing teacher satisfaction surveys on their schools in an effort to weed out bad principals.

_Publishing a report card on universities' teacher-training programs, to include certification success rates and how long their graduates stay in the profession.

_Eliminating three end-of-year state-standardized tests in elementary schools

_Awarding lottery scholarships to students getting an industry certificate.

_Requiring students to pass an admission test for technical colleges. Currently, a third of their students are so unprepared they must take remedial math and English classes before qualifying for college-level coursework. That would end. Remediation must be offered in the 12th grade, restoring technical colleges' original job-training role.

_Regionalizing career students for high school students, to include making technical colleges the career center.

_Updating the 2005 Education and Economic Development Act, which was supposed to align students' interests with available careers. Career pathways offered in high schools must include at least one aligned with jobs in high demand locally.

_Requiring school boards to adopt ethics policies and its members to undergo training.