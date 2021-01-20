Hospitals pick up COVID vaccination efforts in SC, but available doses can't meet demand

COLUMBIA — Nearly all of South Carolina's 750 long-term care facilities will be visited by pharmacies by month's end to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents most vulnerable to dying of the disease, health officials said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hospitals are stepping up their efforts to vaccinate everyone else eligible in the first phase — which newly includes several thousand parents with medically fragile children — even as appointments for doses continue to exceed statewide supply.

Gov. Henry McMaster has warned repeatedly this week that if hospitals don't get doses in arms faster, he'll suspend their money-making elective surgeries so they can focus their efforts on vaccine distribution. Major hospitals have more than 50,000 doses left on hand to administer.

Even if hospitals use up their supply, the state has nowhere remotely close to enough vaccines for the nearly one million South Carolinians eligible for a shot, who include a long list of health care employees in every medical field.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's public health director, said misunderstandings by hospitals, including some holding back doses for the necessary second shot, have been corrected, so that "every vial, and every dose in every vial" arriving in South Carolina should be getting in an eligible arm as quickly as possible.

"We're now seeing every dose get rapidly taken up," she told reporters Wednesday. "I'm confident that the vaccine utilization has really taken off."

As of Tuesday, nearly three-fourths of the 200,075 Pfizer doses sent to South Carolina since mid-December — available only at hospitals until this week — had been administered. But the distribution rate among hospitals ranged from 39 percent given to completely gone, with large hospitals posting the lower rates, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest figures.

What is still in stock is largely already reserved. More than 235,000 additional appointments had been made by Thursday for health care workers, first responders and residents 70 and older, who were added to the eligibility list last week.

The state has additionally received nearly 118,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but those are reserved for residents and staff of long-term care facilities, who get their shots through a federal contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.

About half of the state's 750 facilities — including 157 nursing homes and 214 assisted-living centers — have been visited by the pharmacies to administer shots at least once. The rest should get initial shots by month's end, with the exception of a handful of facilities where pharmacies have been unable to reach administrators, Traxler said.

She disputed reports that South Carolina ranks dead last in the country in federal vaccine allocations by population. The state is getting its share by population — roughly 63,000 first-doses weekly — but appears to fall short because South Carolina, unlike other states, has already allocated every shot needed to give all 86,400 long-term care residents and workers their first and second shots. The federal numbers don't reflect those promised, but not yet shipped, doses, Traxler said.

The state expects to continue to receive 63,000 doses weekly for the foreseeable future, meaning it will be a while before everyone who wants a shot in the first eligibility phase, including health-care workers, can get one. Hospitals should not hold back second doses, which should be given several weeks later for the best shot at immunity, because those are handled through a separate order to the federal government, and the state expects to receive every second dose ordered, she said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

But the continued limited availability is why DHEC's vaccine advisory group, made up of the state's health care providers, advised Wednesday against making 65- to 69-year-olds and people with medical conditions eligible in this initial phase, as the federal government has suggested.

It doesn't make sense to add another big group of people, despite wanting to, when the state remains weeks, perhaps months, away from vaccinating the state's estimated 630,000 residents 70 and older, said Dr. Jane Kelly, an assistant state epidemiologist.

DHEC did, however, add a small group to the Phase 1A eligibility list.

Parents who care for "medically fragile children" at home became eligible Wednesday, with the thinking that the state shouldn't risk subjecting children with severe disabilities to the potential loss of their caregiver.

That does not refer to parents of children with chronic ailments like asthma or diabetes, or with a sensory impairment, such as hearing loss. The estimated 3,000 eligible parents will need to show a signed statement from a doctor when they arrive at their appointment, Bell said.

DHEC advised providers to give vaccine shots by appointment only.

"This avoids long lines and crowds that can contribute to disease spread," Traxler said. "There isn't enough vaccine available to accommodate unscheduled walk-ins everywhere. We've already seen this create confusion and frustration."

She was referring to DHEC's own pilot drive-thru mass vaccination site last Friday at the state fairgrounds. About 600 people received a shot in what was supposed to be an appointment-only event for eligible first responders, who have faced difficulties getting an appointment at a hospital, since they're not direct employees.

But word spread, and some seniors got in line who didn't have an appointment. They weren't turned away, and no one left without a shot, but the additional people queuing did lead to long waits. DHEC isn't aware of anyone getting a shot who wasn't eligible, Traxler said.

Asked about people who have made appointments weeks away complaining that others got one first, Traxler responded, "We hear you. We learned and are making improvements on our logistics."

Less than an hour after she publicly called for appointment-only clinics, the state's largest health care system, Prisma, announced its two drive-thru vaccination sites for people 70 and older — one in Columbia and the other in Greenville — will set aside a portion of its daily vaccine allocations for people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prisma hopes to vaccinate up to 10,000 people daily in the coming weeks. It reached 6,600 on Wednesday, said Dr. Rick Scott, chief clinical officer for Prisma in the Midlands.

The same-day assistance is a recognition that many in the 70-and-older population don't have access to the internet to schedule an appointment or, even if they do, may not be able to navigate the cumbersome online sign-up system, Scott said.