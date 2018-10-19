COLUMBIA — Both South Carolina governor candidates boosted their bank accounts as they began their election bids last year.
The families of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic state Rep. James Smith each earned nearly 30 percent more in 2017 than the previous year, according to income tax returns provided to The Post and Courier.
The candidates, who are both Columbia attorneys, get a bulk of their earnings from side businesses.
The $414,000 McMaster earned from his family's 20 downtown rental homes and apartments accounted for nearly 75 percent of his $557,411 in total income last year. The McMasters' rentals generated $90,000 more in profit than in 2016.
Smith's disabled veteran-owned small business that specializes in valet parking and data analytics generated $151,000 in income last year — nearly matching what he made from his law practice. Smith's family earned $356,868 last year.
Smith credited a good year in winning legal work for helping boost his family earnings by $79,000 over 2016.
He received $48,285 from representing the S.C. Department of Revenue last year in a legal fight with Richland County over its handling of tax revenue meant for transportation projects, according to his annual state financial disclosure.
But he said he expects to lose 80 percent of his legal income this year while running for governor.
Smith's earnings also included $15,625 from the S.C. National Guard where he is a major. He received $33,799 from his work as a lawmaker — including his salary, district office expenses, and food and lodging expenses, according to financial disclosures.
Smith paid $72,200 in federal taxes last year and owed $14,504 to the IRS after filing his return.
He will receive a penalty because, like McMaster, he sent in his returns right before the Oct. 15 deadline for a filing extension. Many South Carolina tax filers were advised to seek extensions this year because the state tax code was not yet matched with changes in federal tax laws passed by Congress late last year.
The governor was due a small federal tax refund last year, but he ended up owing $229 after applying a $770 penalty for underpayment of estimated taxes. He paid $144,500 in federal taxes last year.
McMaster netted $8,500 from his law practice last year and earned $93,466 as governor for 11 months and lieutenant governor for a month. He got a pay raise when he became governor in late January 2017 after Nikki Haley was confirmed as United Nations ambassador.
The candidates each paid taxes on roughly 25 to 30 percent of their taxable income last year and gave 3 to 4 percent of their total income to charity.
McMaster gave most of his $24,000 in donations last year to his church, First Presbyterian in Columbia. Other contributions included the Pawmetto Lifeline animal rescue organization, the Sistercare domestic violence service group, Harvest Hope food bank and the Billy Graham foundation.
Recipients of Smith's $11,600 in donations included his church, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia, as well as the National Guard foundation, the University of South Carolina law school foundation and the Alliance for Full Acceptance, a LGBTQ advocacy group based in Charleston.