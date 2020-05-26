Here are the Berkeley County races to pay attention to before the June primary

Notable attorneys, Army veterans, online rabble-rousers and seasoned politicos from Berkeley County are making their run for office in the June 9 primary.

Berkeley County's population is exploding, which means new waves of voters are looking locally to address the problems that come with rapid development: more infrastructure, tax reform and worries about flooding.

But also, keeping that growth momentum going in a time when the economy has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the breakdown of some races to pay attention to before heading into the voting booth.

Senate District 44

Candidates from both parties are eyeing a Senate seat in Berkeley County after state Sen. Paul Campbell a Goose Creek Republican, announced in March he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.

Among the Democrats, Debbie Bryant is a Moncks Corner resident and the associate dean at the College of Nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina. She is challenging Kristopher DeLorme a San Diego native and Marine who obtained his law degree from the Charleston School of Law. He lives in Hanahan.

On the Republican side, Brian Adams and Gayla McSwainare aiming for the seat.

Adams spent 25 years as a North Charleston police officer and has not previously held elected office. McSwain is a Goose Creek councilwoman and an Army veteran.

McSwain made headlines in March when she sued Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib and City Administrator Jake Broom for not letting her or other council members view the applications of all of the candidates applying to be city manager.

The issue was resolved after a judge ordered the mayor to release the applications to City Council members.

House District 99

The district that stretches from Hanahan to Daniel Island is seeing turnover in the Statehouse again.

First it started with Republican state Rep. James Merrill, who held the seat since 2001, stepped down in 2016 when he was caught up in a Statehouse corruption probe. This paved the way for Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, to win in 2018.

But now Mace is leaving the Statehouse to run as a Republican candidate for the Charleston area's seat in Congress.

The GOP candidates to succeed her have tried before: Mark Smith, a former Mount Pleasant councilman, and Shawn Pinkston, who also ran for the seat in 2018, is running again in June. Other Republicans running are former Statehouse candidate David Herndon and former Charleston County School Board member Chris Staubes.

On the Democratic side, Jen Gibson, who lost to Mace in the 2018 general election, is running in the primary against Donna Brown Newton.

House District 100

State Rep. Sylleste Davis, a Republican from Moncks Corner, is in a primary challenge against Berkeley County attorney Tom Fernandez.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Fernandez has built an online following in the area with a Facebook group called "Berkeley County Growth and Development," which has nearly 15,000 members.

He has also engaged in high-profile lawsuits, such as representing an umpire who got into a verbal fight during a kickball match with Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear. He also filed a lawsuit this month against the Berkeley County School District for charging thousands of dollars for access to public documents.

He often engages in debate on his Facebook group and informs the public about his lawsuits there.

Fernandez said he believes the district is poorly represented.

"Berkeley County doesn't have any representation," Fernandez said. "Out of every politician we have, no one is actually working for the people. Just someone who shows up every election cycle."

Davis has served in the Statehouse since 2016.

"More people are engaged in this particular race than 2018," she said. "I don't believe in name-calling, mudslinging, filing lawsuits at the drop of a hat or causing havoc on the internet."

County Council seats

District 1 and District 2 seats are up for grabs in the Republican primary.

After County Councilman Kevin Cox died last year, Dan Owens defeated Charles Schuster for the vacant District 1 seat. Schuster is aiming to take Owens' seat from him.

County Councilman and Berkeley County School District attorney Joshua Whitley is also running for reelection for his District 2 seat.

Challenger Boyd Gregg is highlighting his opponent’s past controversies as part of his campaign.

Whitley and school board member Mac McQuillin, both Daniel Island lawyers, were accused by residents of self dealing in 2017 Post and Courier report.

Whitley, a County Council member, and McQuillin, a school board member, have both provided legal services to the agency on which the other serves. It sparked some questions and concerns surrounding the legal ties between the two. The action is not illegal, there is no law that says an elected official of one may not work for the other.

Gregg said this was part of his inspiration to run against Whitley.

"Voters need a choice," Gregg said. "I’m not a political activist by any means, but I think I have a lot to offer this growing area. There’s so many tentacles that are spread out over the county, and that’s why I wanted to get involved.”

Whitley responded by saying that in his five years on council, he has helped see the county through rapid growth.

"My race has been very positive and his is very negative," Whitley said. "In my term on council, I've lead the charge on significant public infrastructure projects, and people's quality of life has been improved by them."

Berkeley County has only a few competitive races to watch at the local level for seats that are anchored in the county; however some Statehouse seats cross multiple jurisdictions, so voters can take part in some of those on local ballots.