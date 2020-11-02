Here are 3 things Cunningham and Mace need to do to win your vote

The two candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race — Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace — have to put it all on the table.

While a significant number of absentee votes have been cast, it is the residents who show up in person Tuesday who could have the biggest sway in the most-watched contested congressional race in South Carolina.

With the campaign year in a rear-view mirror, here's what Cunningham and Mace should do before Tuesday's election.

Make sure every dime is spent

Both candidates have played moneyball and broken some records in the process.

Cunningham's third-quarter take lifted his overall fundraising to more than $6.1 million, topping S.C.'s 2010 congressional fundraising record previously held by Republican U.S. Rep Joe Wilson in the 2nd District in the central-west part of the state.

Mace worked to bring in thousands of dollars in the final stretch of the campaign and even outraised Cunningham by a half-million dollars in the last quarter. It forced Cunningham to solicit more money to keep his ads on TV late last week.

Money isn't the problem, but using it all is. It may be worth doing one last push to get their messages out to voters with a final round of door-knocking, advertising and home-mailers.

Campaign budgets should be treated like retirement accounts. You don't want to leave them full after the race is over, especially when the stakes are this high.

Turn the focus away from Parris Island

In the last month of the campaign, both Cunningham and Mace have used the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island as a political talking point.

When the commandant of the Marine Corps said it's possible the historic boot camp could close if the base can't integrate equal training for men and women in five years, Mace went on the offensive. She tried to tie the comment to Cunningham's support of a federal defense spending bill that instituted the gender neutral mandate.

Cunningham countered the spending bill didn't specify the base would close and doubled down on his support for Parris Island, which is in Beaufort County at the southern tip of his district.

Military issues matter to Lowcountry voters. It's a major part of the economy and an even larger part of the Palmetto State's identity.

And, at this moment, the future of Parris Island appears to remain steady and safe, according to even the Republicans in the S.C. delegation, including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

It probably would be more effective for each candidate to talk about solutions to bolster South Carolina's military assets, instead of rehashing the Parris Island squabble.

Make personal, not political, pleas

When South Carolina voters look at the ballot, they won't see Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or President Donald Trump's name under the 1st District ticket. They'll see Cunningham and Mace.

But that's not to say the race is void of national elements.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both tweeted support and endorsed Mace, which may or may not help win over undecided or fringe voters.

Mace, meanwhile, has tried to paint Cunningham with Democrats, specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cunningham has fought back by touting his bipartisan record in Congress.

But he still has held virtual campaign events with notable national Democrats, including strategist James Carville, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Still, the district is not a monolith. Voters care about diverse issues, ranging from fiscal conservatism to the environment. For the last-minute undecided voter, they need to lean on their personal stories and not lean on their party politics and allies.