COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster pledged Wednesday to spend his first full term working to bring jobs to rural areas and fix South Carolina's broken education system.
His first inaugural address as governor continued his upbeat campaign message that "South Carolina is winning." And the University of South Carolina graduate referenced the Clemson Tigers' second national football championship as proof the state can accomplish great things through teamwork.
But the state must invest in developing a skilled workforce, or it will "fumble the ball," said the Republican governor, extending the football analogy.
That means investing more in technical colleges and infrastructure in rural areas, he said, specifying that includes not just roads and utilities but school buildings.
"We must also commit ourselves to providing the highest quality education for South Carolina's children if we are to continue to compete in the future for jobs and economic prosperity," he said in his speech on the Statehouse steps. "Being perceived as weak in education is not good. But, being perceived as not committed to fixing it is disastrous. We will fix it and we will keep winning."
He and the state's GOP leaders have pledged to overhaul South Carolina's education system in the wake of The Post and Courier's Minimally Adequate series, which laid out how gaping disparities have left thousands of students unprepared for college or the modern workforce after high school.
Though legislation is still in the works, House Republicans have signaled their push will include helping poor, rural school districts renovate and build schools they simply can't afford to do on their own, as they lack a local tax base.
While reiterating the state's successful recruitment of industries to South Carolina, McMaster recognized economic prosperity has largely bypassed the state's rural areas, which are losing population as young people graduate and never move back. There's nothing to keep them there other than family, McMaster said. He committed to changing that.
"That is what we intend to do: Change everything. My pledge to you today is that the words 'Corridor of Shame' will soon be a fading memory," he said, referring to the rural swath along Interstate 95 dubbed a "Corridor of Shame" by a 2005 documentary on the plight of rural schools.
The comment brought a round of applause — among eight times he was interrupted by applause in his 16-minute speech.
"Our state will never excel and succeed to our fullest potential if parts of our state are 'flat' – or not performing," he said, continuing with another sports analogy involving a NASCAR race in Darlington. "If we are bold and prepare for the race in front of us, South Carolina will beat the competition every time."
While McMaster's speech was peppered with calls to invest more in education and infrastructure, he simultaneously called for reforming the state's tax code and sending money back to taxpayers. The state Chamber of Commerce is pushing for tax reform.
State economists predict legislators will have an additional $1 billion to spend in the upcoming state budget — half of that from surpluses meant for one-time expenses such as infrastructure and maintenance. Existing maintenance needs on state buildings alone top $2 billion.
"Surpluses in state government revenues don't mean we have to spend it all. It means prioritizing the most critical needs then rebating what's not needed back to the taxpayers," McMaster said. "That's what I intend to do."
How the state can invest more while sending money back is unclear. Wednesday was a time for broad-brush agendas and celebration. The Republican governor is expected to issue his proposed budget for 2019-20 next week. And he will give a State of the State address later this month.
The day's festivities began with a prayer service at McMaster’s own church, Columbia’s First Presbyterian.
Rabbi Jonathan Case of Beth Shalom Synagogue prayed that McMaster is “imbued with the wisdom of the great King Solomon to govern this state of South Carolina justly, kindly and wisely.”
Though McMaster is beginning his third year in office, it's his first after voters elected him to a full term. The then-lieutenant-governor ascended to the role in January 2017 after Nikki Haley resigned to be President Trump's United Nations ambassador.
Haley was among all living former governors at the event, with the exception of 97-year-old Fritz Hollings.
McMaster's speech began with a nod to him achieving what he's worked for his entire political life. The former state Republican Party chairman and two-term state attorney general has wanted to be governor since President Ronald Reagan appointed him South Carolina's U.S. attorney in the early '80s.
"Words cannot express the pride and joy I have to be the governor of the great state of South Carolina," he said. "It is exhilarating and humbling. An honor and a privilege. My family and I thank you."
Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.