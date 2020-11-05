Harrison spent $118 per vote, Graham $73 in SC's historically expensive Senate race

COLUMBIA — Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison spent more than $130 million en route to losing to Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham in South Carolina's closely watched U.S. Senate race this week, while Graham spent more than $100 million, according to their campaigns.

That means Harrison spent about $118 for each of the more than 1.1 million votes he received, while Graham spent about $73 per vote for his more than 1.36 million total. They each raised about 90 percent of their contributions from out of state.

Those figures do not include the substantial spending from outside groups from both parties. Senate Leadership Fund, a top Republican super PAC, invested particularly heavily in the race in the final month, spending more than $16 million in a few weeks.

More precise total spending figures will become available next month when the candidates are required to file their post-election fundraising disclosures.

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick argued the results show that money is not enough to lift Democratic candidates in a fundamentally conservative state like South Carolina.

"No matter how much money you spend, people have to be willing to buy what you're selling," McKissick said. "People were not buying what Jaime Harrison was selling."

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

But S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson noted that Graham's own strong fundraising meant Harrison did not have an especially significant financial advantage and, in fact, struggled to counter a wave of outside GOP spending in the crucial home stretch.

"The fact is that up until the last week and a half of this race, their internal polling and our internal polling showed this as a neck-and-neck race," Robertson said. "It didn't separate until the last week of this election when Jaime Harrison was outspent by 5 or 6-to-1 because Mitch McConnell had to come in and bail Lindsey Graham out."

The record-breaking fundraising from both candidates was not exclusively spent on their own election, as they both also helped to fill their respective party's war chests for other races up and down the ballot.

Harrison used some of his funds in the final month of the race to elevate Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe in a last-ditch effort to split conservative voters and reduce Graham's total. But the effort did not appear to work: Bledsoe got just 1.3 percent of the vote.