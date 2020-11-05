Harrison dominated mail-in votes, but on Election Day Republicans gave Graham the win

The U.S. Senate race won by incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham helps illustrate why absentee and mail-in voting have been a focus of lawsuits in South Carolina and other states.

Democrat Jaime Harrison received nearly 123,000 more mail-in and early in-person votes than Graham, with most of the difference coming from the mailed ballots. Harrison voted early in person in Columbia, and encouraged supporters to vote early, as well.

But on Election Day, the tables turned, with Graham collecting 383,177 more votes than Harrison at thousands of precincts across the state.

Graham, who cast his ballot on Tuesday in Seneca, won the election with 54.6 percent of the vote.

In states where the counting has been drawn out, or where mailed ballots are allowed to arrive after Election Day, legal challenges have been filed and protests have been held. In South Carolina, mailed votes and early in-person ballots are counted on election night — unless there are problems, as there were in Dorchester County due to printing errors.

Democrats nationwide, which polls have shown are more concerned about COVID-19, particularly used mail-in voting more than Republicans. In the Harrison/Graham Senate contest, 22 percent of Harrison's votes were cast by mail, but just 12 percent of Graham's.

GOP consultant Walter Whetsell, who helped lead the pro-Graham super PAC Security is Strength, said they expected the expanded absentee vote to help Democrats.

"We made it easier for people to vote and that has traditionally always helped Democrats," he said.

In the end, however, despite polls that suggested the race would be close, despite record-setting spending on a Senate race and despite more than twice as many votes being cast as in Graham's 2014 Senate race, Graham won the 2020 election with about the same share of the vote that he captured six years ago against Democrat Brad Hutto.

In 2014, Graham won with 54.27 percent of the vote. This year, with a handful of precincts still uncounted Thursday, he held 54.58 percent.

“I think you saw the conservative voters coalesce around Lindsey in the last two weeks," said S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson. "I think that followed the (Supreme Court) confirmation hearings.

"Until you get the list of the 2.4 million people who voted and look at voting history and voting patterns, it’s all speculation," he said.

For example, while voter turnout soared across the state, it was below average in 11 of the 17 counties that Graham lost in the 2014 election. Who didn't turn out? That's the sort of information the Democrats hope to study later.

A Post and Courier analysis of precinct-level results statewide offers some insights about how the Senate race finished.

Both Graham and Harrison received more mailed-in votes than election day votes in hundreds of precincts — about 200 precincts for Graham and twice as many as that for Harrison. The state has 2,259 physical voting locations in 46 counties.

In 386 precincts, at least 75 percent of Harrison's votes had been cast before Election Day.

One week before the official Nov. 3 turnout, more than 28 percent of S.C. voters had already cast ballots, and those numbers continued to grow. Early voting gave the Harrison campaign some hope because initially turnout was below average in the majority of counties that helped Republican Donald Trump win the presidency four years ago, and was above average in most of the 15 counties that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Democrats sent repeated messages to voters, online and by mail, encouraging them to vote early. They set up the website votebluesc.com designed to help Democratic voters through the process and direct them to early polling locations.

By the time election day dawned, more than 52 percent of the votes in the Senate race had already been cast. Those votes weren't counted until the polls closed, but if they had been, Harrison would have been up by nearly 123,000 ballots.

In the presidential election, states that have been counting mail-in votes after counting Election Day votes have seen large early leads by Trump shrink. That's why rival groups of demonstrators have been protesting on the streets of Philadelphia, with one group urging that all votes be counted and the other hoping to stop the counting of mailed ballots in that key swing state.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.