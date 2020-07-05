Harrison depends on rare party ticket-splitting voters to upset Graham in SC Senate race

COLUMBIA — When U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham fired off his first attack ad of his 2020 reelection campaign at opponent Jaime Harrison last month, he did not dive deep into the candidate's past or uncover some little-known fact about him. He simply highlighted Harrison's party affiliation.

"Jaime Harrison's TV ads are missing some things," the narrator says. "Not once does he mention he's a liberal Democrat."

Democrats cast the negative ad as a sign that Graham is worried about the threat Harrison poses after the challenger shattered South Carolina fundraising records in the first year of the race, drawing rare national political attention to the Palmetto State.

But the simplistic opening salvo also underscored the view from strategists that Graham will boost his already favorable odds of reelection if he can make the race a narrow question of partisanship and little else, reasoning that there remain more voters in the state who instinctively identify as conservative than as progressive.

Even the most ardent Democrats generally do not expect their presidential nominee, Joe Biden, to beat President Donald Trump in South Carolina, a state that hasn't picked a Democrat for president in more than four decades, though many predict he will narrow the margin from Hillary Clinton's 14-point loss here in 2016.

So for Harrison to pull off an upset victory over Graham in November and become the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate race in South Carolina since the late Fritz Hollings' last reelection in 1998, he will likely need to outperform his party's top-of-the-ticket candidate.

That has become an increasingly rare feat in an era of rising polarization and partisan sorting, as fewer and fewer voters are willing to cross party lines between presidential and Senate races.

In 1988, a majority of U.S. Senate victors around the country — 17 out of 33 — won despite their states voting for the opposing party's presidential nominee.

That number gradually dwindled over the next few election cycles until it bottomed out at zero in 2016. Every state with U.S. Senate on the ballot during the last presidential race elected the same party's nominees in both contests.

What Harrison is attempting to do is even more statistically difficult: unseat an incumbent senator against the tide of presidential results in his state. In the past two decades, only two challengers have succeeded at that, both in unusual circumstances.

Democrat Mark Begich ousted Alaska's longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens in 2008 even as Republican presidential nominee John McCain carried the state. But Begich was aided by a late development in the race when Stevens faced federal corruption charges that were later dismissed.

In an even more extraordinary race, Democrat Mel Carnahan posthumously defeated Missouri's Republican incumbent John Ashcroft in 2000 after dying in a plane crash three weeks before election day, even as George W. Bush defeated Al Gore there.

Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, who outperformed Obama by 22 percent to eke out a narrow victory in North Dakota's 2012 U.S. Senate race, said Harrison's early focus on his biography — rising from poverty in Orangeburg to go to Yale and enter politics — could help him connect with voters across the political spectrum.

"The more your story can personally identify with the voter, the more people can say, 'well he might be a Democrat but he's like me,' the better chance you have of overcoming that kind of partisanship," Heitkamp said in an interview.

While Harrison has already found some success picking off disaffected moderate Republicans, like former Michelin North America CEO Dick Wilkerson, winning over conservative Republicans who still back Trump is more challenging.

Harrison's campaign — as well as super PACs supporting his bid — have played up differences between Trump and Graham, recirculating clips and quotes of them attacking each other in 2016, in attempt to dislodge Graham's popularity with Trump voters.

Whereas Trump rose to power as the ultimate anti-politician who would speak his mind no matter who it offended, Harrison's campaign is looking to paint Graham as the opposite, a career politician who shifted his views on Trump to stay in power.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"He is the epitome of why everybody hates politics," said Harrison's campaign manager Zack Carroll. "He will say and do anything to get elected, whereas Jaime is someone who says what he means."

Graham's campaign counters that Harrison has not denounced progressive policy proposals from the furthest left members of his party, like defunding the police, government-run healthcare and the Green New Deal, minimizing his chances of persuading traditional Republicans to give him a shot.

"His continual pandering to donors in San Francisco and Manhattan may be working for his campaign’s bank account, but it won’t win over voters in South Carolina," Graham campaign spokesman T.W. Arrighi said.

While Graham touted his 68 percent haul in last month's GOP primary as a career-high, the results showed that at least some Republican voters still have qualms about the three-term incumbent.

But most of those anti-Graham GOP voters cast primary ballots for candidates who were running as even more conservative alternatives, making them less likely to vote for a Democrat in November.

Those voters will have other options, though, as Harrison himself alluded to in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Two Libertarian Party candidates, Keenan Wallace Dunham and David Weikle, and Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe also filed to run for the Senate seat. If they dilute Graham's haul at all, that could lessen the hurdle Harrison needs to overcome.

Jessica Taylor, the Senate analyst at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, shifted her rating of South Carolina's race from Solid Republican to Likely Republican in April, an acknowledgement that Harrison's fundraising prowess had created the potential for a more competitive race.

But Taylor said it's typically more difficult for candidates from a state's minority party to counter partisan dynamics in Senate races than in governor's races, which can become more about management competency than policy views.

"I'm not sure entirely sure what the profile of a Trump-Harrison voter would be, although he needs them," Taylor said.

A study last year found South Carolina voters are more likely to split their tickets for lower-ballot races like sheriff or county council than they are for more high-profile contests like U.S. Senate.

Harrison has followed a similar playbook to the one that helped Democrats win U.S. House districts in 2018 that Trump carried two years earlier, including U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in the Lowcountry, focusing on kitchen-table issues like health care, prescription drug costs and, more topically, the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyler Jones, a Democratic strategist behind Cunningham's upset win who is now advising an anti-Graham super PAC, said he has seen voters in South Carolina focus groups who say they plan to vote for Trump but would be open to backing Democrats for Congress to balance it out and put a check on him.

"Those voters really do exist," Jones said. "There could be some crossover, a good amount of crossover."

In a response to Graham's attack ad, Harrison sought to bring attention back to local concerns and away from congressional power struggles.

"People are hurting and Lindsey's playing Washington games, while we need to solve South Carolina's problems," Harrison said as a clip of him handing out ice cream to children flashed across the screen.