A day after former Vice President Joe Biden said he was sorry in Sumter for his statements about working well with segregationist senators, his main 2020 Democratic presidential foil on the issue, California Sen. Kamala Harris, told reporters that she accepted the vice president's apology.

"He says he's sorry, I'm going to take him at his word," she said Sunday in Florence, 10 days after taking Biden to task over the statement during the Democratic presidential debate in Miami.

But Harris says Biden is still wrong about his opposition to government-enforced school desegregation busing, and he can't change history.

"He’s right to recognize the impact of his words, and I applaud him for doing that, having the courage to do that," Harris said. "There’s still quite a disagreement between him and I."

Biden said Sunday that he purposely chose to apologize after the debate to a predominately African American crowd in Sumter despite having chances to say he was sorry during a visit to Iowa over July Fourth and a lengthy interview that aired Friday on CNN.

"This is about the future, it’s not about the past, and I’m proud of my past. Have I made mistakes? Yes. Have we learned from them? Yes,” Biden told reporters Sunday in Charleston. “The fact of the matter is that’s why I chose here in South Carolina, and chose an audience that in fact would be the most likely to be offended by it.”

Harris and Biden each spoke after attending Sunday services at predominantly black churches and before heading to campaign events.

Their Sunday visit to the early-voting state is part of a post-debate tour where Harris scored points off Biden over his segregationist comment.

Biden is trying to hold on to his lead in the race after a shaky debate response raised doubts about his ability to fight Republican President Donald Trump. Harris is looking to capitalize off her gains in the polls nationally.

Harris assailed Biden for saying Saturday that he should win support from South Carolina's majority African American Democratic voters because he was the vice president to the country's first black president, Barack Obama.

"I think when it comes time to pull the lever and people to actually vote in this presidential election they're going to make their decisions based not just on who we're associated with but they're going to make their decisions on the work we've done and our plan for the future of America," she said.

Biden chimed back that he's about the future: "I am ready to debate health care and Obamacare, and whether that's the way to go. I'm ready to debate education, climate change. That's what I want to debate."

Earlier in Charleston, Biden stood in front of the historic sanctuary at Morris Brown AME Church and reminded parishioners it was not his first time visiting them.

He then spoke of the congregation’s sister church, Mother Emanuel AME Church, which he visited four years ago after a white supremacist gunned down nine black parishioners.

“When Barack stood and sang ‘Amazing Grace,’ it was one of the most moving times,” Biden said.

Biden, a Catholic, talked about resolve and courage while weaving in a few policy positions.

“You can never quit, you can never bend,” he said. “Folks, I’m confident we can restore the idea of ripping children from the families at the border...is not who we are.”

He made one more appeal in the first-in-the-South primary state, where African American voters make up more than half of democratic primary voters.

“Imagine what it would have been through those dark dark days, I mean this sincerely, without the black church. Imagine. Imagine,” Biden said to applause.

Biden nodded to church leaders when he sat down and then the Rev. Thomas Nesbitt approached the the pulpit, whew he thanked Biden for his apology in Sumter about working with segregationist senators to oppose the practice of busing.

“For even dear God forgave Jesus,” Nesbitt said to “amens” from parishioners.

Later Sunday in his third trip to the state since entering the race, Biden is attending a presidential town hall hosted by state Sen. Marlon Kimpson in Charleston.

Harris, making her ninth visit to South Carolina, is making swing through the Pee Dee over the next two days with stops in Hartsville and Florence on Sunday afternoon and Myrtle Beach on Monday.

In Darlington County, Harris talked about the fight still facing women and minorities in the country.

"We are a nation founded on noble ideals … those words we spoke in 1776 that we are all equal and should be treated that way… we are also clear eyed. We’ve not yet reached those ideas but we fight to get there," Harris told a gathering at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville. "So this fight before us is a fight born out of optimism. Out of knowing what can be, unburdened by what has been. The fight is not only for the soul of our country but a fight born out of love of country and this is a fight we will win."

The debate tussle has helped Harris become the second choice among voters nationwide behind the former vice president, according to polling averages compiled by Real Clear Politics.

In South Carolina, however, Biden remains the top choice.

He has led all four S.C. 2020 Democratic presidential primary polls conducted since February by The Post and Courier and Change Research. Harris had been in third in South Carolina until she and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were passed in a pre-debate June poll by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.