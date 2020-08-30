Haley, Scott speeches stoke speculation about 2024 and questions about GOP's future

COLUMBIA — Nikki Haley pointed to her rise as the daughter of Indian immigrants from a small Southern town to become South Carolina's governor and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations as evidence "America is not a racist country."

Tim Scott spoke of his childhood as the son of a poor Black single mother in North Charleston, crediting "the evolution of the Southern heart" for his eventual elevation to Capitol Hill.

"Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime," Scott said. "And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last."

Wedged between the two optimistic Palmetto State natives was a New Yorker with no humble upbringing but closer ties to President Donald Trump than either Haley or Scott could ever claim as they all eye possible 2024 White House runs.

"Anarchists have been flooding our streets and Democrat mayors are ordering the police to stand down," said Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, in the type of grievance-filled remarks that have become hallmarks of his father's boisterous rallies.

The trio of speeches on the first night of this week's Republican National Convention, while similar at times, served in other moments as a contrast between the traditional conservatism that once dominated Republican politics and Trump's brand of undiluted populist nationalism that seized control of the Grand Old Party in 2016.

The differences between the respective brands of Haley, Scott and Trump Jr. — three of many possible future presidential contenders who spoke throughout the week — offered an early window into the contest that will soon emerge over the party's trajectory after Trump leaves office.

While the upcoming 2020 election stood in the foreground of this week's convention, hovering conspicuously in the background was the 2024 Republican primary that will for, all intents and purposes, begin the day after this race is over — if it has not begun already.

National media speculation about both Haley and Scott's presidential potential long predates Trump, originating in their earliest days on the political scene. That talk only grew louder as they took the stage to address a prime-time audience.

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, one of Scott's longtime closest friends, tweeted, "Tim Scott 2024!" Ari Fleischer, who served as President George W. Bush's first press secretary, argued Haley entered the convention "as the probable GOP frontrunner in 2024."

"She’s good. Calm, reassuring, strong and direct," Fleischer tweeted. "She’s pro-Trump, while maintaining her own quietly powerful identity."

But the prognostications about both Haley and Scott's future atop the GOP apparatus come with a note of caution: Among the many lessons of 2016 race, it demonstrated that GOP leaders do not always have the clearest understanding of the party's own grassroots sentiment.

To be sure, Haley and Scott maintain strong approval ratings among the South Carolina Republican voters who boosted Trump's White House bid.

Yet those who cheered them loudest Monday night were the types of establishment Republicans who once expected this convention to be about reelecting President Marco Rubio — much like Haley and Scott themselves, both of whom endorsed Rubio days before Trump crushed the Florida senator in South Carolina’s 2016 GOP primary.

The central question is whether those more conventional figures in the party firmament can retake command with a newfound understanding of what made Trump successful in 2016, or whether the base that elevated Trump to the nomination continues to steer the party's leadership further towards pure Trumpism.

The short answer is nobody really knows. The last contested primary demonstrated the fallibility of predictions, and the country's political dynamics could look radically different four years from now.

But Republican elected officials and strategists generally expect it to depend on the results this November.

A landslide defeat for Trump could prompt the party to reconsider it's next steps. A victory or even narrow loss would be more likely to encourage the base to double down on Trump and pursue a successor who most closely fits the incumbent's mold.

Either way, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who famously excoriated Trump in 2016 but has since come around to become one of his closest congressional allies, said he's now convinced "the Trump element of the Republican Party is here to stay" and any future nominee will have to perform well with his most vigorous supporters.

"I think the Trump movement is a combination of many factions of the party housed under one personality," said Graham, R-S.C. "Nobody will be that personality, but the question is who can capture that movement and still be themselves?"

Robert Cahaly, a Republican strategist and pollster, said Haley and Scott are positioned well to take advantage of whichever direction the party decides to go.

"They both prepared themselves for a Trump victory and are closely enough aligned to look good if that happens, but they've also prepared themselves with their criticism to create a little bit of distance if they need it," Cahaly said. "Both of them are trying to have one foot in the Trump world and one foot in the critical Trump world."

Whether Scott could even be persuaded to mount a presidential bid remains unclear. The senator's distaste for national politics is well-known, and he has said his 2022 Senate reelection campaign will be his last.

But Scott's hesitation toward a national run could play to his benefit if his allies are able to draft him into it.

"Americans love the reluctant politician," Cahaly said. "The kid who stood in front of a mirror when they were 10 years old and saw a president scares us."

James Epley, the Upstate regional director for Trump's 2016 primary campaign, warned that Trump voters have a stronger radar than some politicians may realize for which White House hopefuls are truly one of them and which ones are simply saying the words they think those voters want to hear.

Authenticity, the quality that has risen above many others for up-and-comers in both parties, is much easier to convey for Republicans who inherently buy into Trump's message. Political experience, once viewed as a crucial asset for higher office, may prove a hindrance in Republican primaries moving forward.

"Trump supporters instinctively distrust career politicians who say one thing to get elected and do another once they are in office," Epley said. "They can sniff out imposters from a mile away. Any career politician looking to lead in a post-Trump era will find earning their trust to be their biggest challenge."

Gerri McDaniel, Trump's 2016 South Carolina state director, praised both of the state's convention speakers, especially Scott. Still, she said many Trump voters have not forgotten who was on their side in the earliest days and who came around only after Trump's victory.

"When the time comes, people are going to think very hard about 2016," McDaniel said. "I don't know if we'll ever have somebody like Mr. Trump again."