NEW YORK — United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley hinted Tuesday she will bring the world body's Security Council to her home state this month.
The former South Carolina governor did not provide details about a potential visit during a news conference Tuesday, but she suggested she would like to take delegates from the council's 15 nations to the Palmetto State for a visit.
Haley is planning to bring the envoys to Charleston, bringing more attention to a city that already receives accolades as one of the world's top tourist destinations, a source with knowledge told The Post and Courier.
"One of the things that you do when you’re president of the Security Council is you try and teach them the culture of your country, you try and teach them information about the country, and so I would say that we very much would appreciate and would like to show the Security Council the example of a state that might have gone from an agricultural community to a textile community to being a tourism mecca and a manufacturing hub," Haley told reporters gathered at the United Nations.
"We would also like to give an example of one of the best states in the country," she added. "And so I will look forward to showing them that."
Asked by The Post and Courier for more details about the South Carolina visit as she left the news conference, Haley would only say, “Forthcoming.”
Haley said she started her month-long presidency of the U.N. Security Council with a Southern theme by serving chicken and waffles at a breakfast Tuesday while teaching delegates regional phrases, such as "Bless your heart."
The Bamberg native said the South is the U.S. region that U.N. delegates understand the least.
South Carolina remains important to Haley despite her high-profile post in President Donald Trump's Cabinet and growing spotlight in global affairs.
Haley constantly wears a necklace pendant with the palmetto tree and crescent image from the state flag. She has returned to South Carolina often since she was confirmed as ambassador in January 2017. She attended the football game Saturday at her alma mater Clemson University.
Asked on Tuesday how she thinks her Clemson Tigers will fare against Texas A&M this weekend, Haley said she thinks the team is "national championship bound" again and she continues to offer "little tips of advice" to head coach Dabo Swinney before each game.
The U.N. Security Council includes five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and 10 countries elected to two-year terms — Bolivia, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Sweden.
The council presidency rotates among nations each month. The last time Haley was the Security Council leader in April 2017 she took envoys to the White House to have lunch with the president.