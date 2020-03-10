Guaranteeing pay raises to all SC state employees rejected by House

COLUMBIA — Efforts to give all of South Carolina's state employees a cost-of-living raise failed Tuesday as the House tentatively approved its $10 billion spending plan.

The budget proposal sends state agencies $42 million to boost salaries. But not all employees will benefit. Instead, each agency will receive a chunk for merit-based raises, as recommended by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The total is enough to give a 2 percent raise to the state's more than 60,000 state employees, but who gets a raise and how much will be decided by agency directors.

GOP legislators argued doing it that way ensures the people who work the hardest are rewarded and slackers aren't.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter countered the result will be people getting raises simply because of who they know — who they play golf or bridge with — while others on the bottom rungs of the pay scale who most need raises not getting anything despite deserving more money.

"This is all theoretical. Some manager is going to decide this one is worthy and that one is not. Come on, man. That’s not the way it works in the real world. It’s going to be based on favoritism," said the Orangeburg Democrat in her annual fight to get employees a substantial boost.

State employees have seen just three incremental cost-of-living increases over the past decade. The last one, in 2016, was the largest, at 3.25 percent. Employees received a $600, one-time bonus last year.

Cobb-Hunter attempted to spend an additional $63 million to provide employees across state government a 5 percent hike, but that was defeated 75-42. She tried again with a proposal to spend $10.5 million extra to give a 2.5 percent cost-of-living raise, which similarly failed.

She proposed paying for her amendments by reducing the $128 million the budget spends to return $100 to most taxpayers — a tax credit Democrats called a gimmick.

When those didn't work, she tried, again unsuccessfully, to have the $42 million distributed as an across-the-board, 2 percent raise.

Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, said all employees will benefit from the budget, even if they don't get a raise, as it spends $39 million to cover employees' rising health care costs and $36 million to cover pension benefits. As has been done in the past, the budget also separately allots money to boost salaries for certain employees, such as law enforcement officers.

"While it’s not across the board, there’s a substantial amount of money, some more targeted than people would like," Bannister said, adding that the state Department of Administration is working on a plan to overhaul the pay structure.

The prospect of waiting another year on yet another study is ludicrous in a year when legislators have an additional $1.8 billion to spend, Cobb-Hunter said.

A study funded by the state in 2015, and immediately shelved, already found state employees are underpaid compared to their counterparts in both other states and local governments in South Carolina.

The state's 55,000 K-12 public school teachers are funded separately in the budget, which spends $213 million to give every teacher a $3,000 boost, also as McMaster recommended.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-Orangeburg, rhetorically asked Republicans why they're "good to go" with an across-the-board raise for teachers but not state agency employees.

Rep. Mac Toole, R-West Columbia, agreed with his Democratic colleagues.

"We've talked a long time and we never do it," he said of the yearly debate. "We need to take care of all of our employees, not just a select few. … With all the money we're spending, we should be able to do a better job and should do everything we can to make salary increases as just and as right as we can."