Growing populations in Republican areas helped Nancy Mace beat Joe Cunningham for Congress

Two years after a surprising victory in a long-held Republican district sent Democrat Joe Cunningham to Congress, a new red tide washed over the coastal 1st Congressional District and carried Nancy Mace to victory.

Mace, a 42-year-old state lawmaker who made history as the first female graduate of The Citadel's Corps of Cadets, reclaimed for Republicans a U.S. House seat the party had held for 40 years until Cunningham's win in 2018.

Red, then blue, then red. Let's call it purple.

Some 4,000 votes decided the winner in 2018, and Mace was declared the 2020 winner early Wednesday morning with a 10,331-vote lead out of more than 402,000 cast.

A Post and Courier analysis of precinct-level results from the five counties in the district offers a detailed look at the outcome.

The 1st District is a gerrymandered district, drawn to favor Republican candidates, and some of the staunchly GOP areas have been growing faster than those in Democrat-heavy Charleston County. As population growth has shifted from Charleston to Berkeley, Dorchester and Beaufort counties, the district's Republican advantage has also been growing.

The Charleston County portions of the congressional seat gained 31,407 registered voters since the 2018 election. The rest of the district added 58,167.

"You can win without winning Charleston County," said S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick.

Charleston County turned out strong for Cunningham where he won 97 of 134 precincts and 17,160 more votes than Mace. But Beaufort, Berkeley and Dorchester counties were Republican blow-outs, proving McKissick's point.

Beaufort and Berkeley counties are both home to enormous new subdivisions that have been filling up with people relocating from other states. Beaufort County has created new voting precincts to keep up with the growth. In some of those, more than 70 percent of the votes were cast for Mace.

She won the precincts in Beaufort County by 10,714 votes; in Berkeley by 10,102; and was carrying 52 of the 66 precincts in Dorchester County as mail-in votes there were still being counted Wednesday.

In Colleton County, only Edisto Beach is in the 1st District, with 1,156 registered voters who vote about 70 percent Republican.

Cunningham won at least 70 percent of the vote in two dozen voting precincts, 16 of them in Charleston County. Mace won at least 70 percent in 19 precincts, 15 of them in Berkeley or Dorchester.

Mace lives in Berkeley County, on Daniel Island, and grew up in Goose Creek.

Results in Dorchester County are not final because printing problems with 14,262 mailed ballots prevented them from being machine-scanned, so Dorchester County was counting them by hand Wednesday and hoped to finish by the end of the week.

In neighboring Berkeley County, Cunningham won 58.5 percent of the mail-in votes. He would need to win more than 86 percent of Dorchester County's mail-in votes in order to claim an upset victory after the race was called.

“We had really good reception in Dorchester County," Cunningham said Tuesday night during an election party at the Workshop Food Court in Charleston. "Obviously, we’re still waiting to see the numbers."

His campaign did not respond to messages from several reporters Wednesday.

Democrats turned to mail-in voting in locations across the nation this year, partly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Republicans were more likely to vote in person. That was true in the 1st District race as well.

With Dorchester County's mail-in votes still uncounted, Cunningham had won 48,083 mail-in ballots across the district to Mace's 26,761. Voters who cast in-person absentee votes — voting early, in person — also favored Cunningham, 88,463 to 84,463.

But Election Day was a different story, with Mace more than making up the difference and coming out ahead.

Turnout was unusually high in the 2020 election, but neither Mace nor Cunningham appeared to particularly benefit. The key change in the 2020 election was that in every county in the 1st District, Cunningham did slightly worse than he had in 2018.

He won more than 57 percent of the Charleston County vote in 2018, but less than 55 percent this year. His percentage of the vote also dropped from 46 percent to 44 percent in Berkeley, and from 46 percent to 43 percent in Beaufort.

Cunningham could afford no slippage, having won by fewer than 4,000 votes two years ago, but his share of the vote declined across the district.

Orville Michael is one of Mace’s more passionate supporters. The 70-year-old from Ladson attributed Mace’s success, in part, to being a more organized opponent than 1st District Republican candidate Katie Arrington was in 2018.

“I don’t think Katie was a good enough candidate against Cunningham,” Michael said.

Mace is a better-known and popular Republican, as evidenced by her performance in the primary election.

In the June GOP primary, Mace crushed three Republican opponents, receiving more votes than all of them combined. She won all but nine of the coastal district's 369 voting precincts across five counties.

In 2018, Arrington won the primary by defeating incumbent Republican Mark Sanford, the former governor, and a post-election analysis by The Post and Courier found that considerable numbers of Republican voters decided to give their support to Cunningham that year.

That was clear because Cunningham carried precincts in 2018 that Donald Trump won in 2016, and Cunningham also won in precincts where the majority of voters supported Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in the same election.

Mace came to the 2020 race without the baggage of having primaried by a popular local Republican, and with the endorsements of Trump and former governor and ambassador Nikki Haley.

"I am so grateful and deeply humbled that Lowcountry voters have put their faith in me to be their voice in Congress," she said Wednesday.

The 1st Congressional District today is a purple district that Republicans and Democrats have a shot at winning; polling experts considered it a toss-up this year. But that may not be the case in 2022. Congressional districts are expected to be redrawn in 2021 using the latest decennial census data, and the Republican-controlled South Carolina Legislature will draw them.

Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.