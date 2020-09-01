Graham supports police, Harrison focuses on pandemic as SC Senate race enters final months

FLORENCE — Republican Senate incumbent Lindsey Graham wants to talk about supporting law enforcement amid escalating violence in cities across the country. Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison keeps pressing for more federal aid as the coronavirus pandemic continues to imperil South Carolina's health care and economy.

As the Palmetto State's high-profile U.S. Senate race enters its final two months, the two major candidates are increasingly running on parallel tracks that rarely intersect, emphasizing their own most pressing concerns rather than confronting each other on all of them and largely talking past each other rather than engaging in any back-and-forth.

In this unusual election cycle, the candidates also have pursued different approaches to campaigning, with Graham regularly attending in-person events while Harrison mostly broadcasts remotely from his house to minimize risk of spreading the virus.

Both of those distinctions were on display Tuesday as Graham hosted the second of three news conferences he's planned around the state to tout endorsements from law enforcement officials and attack Harrison for accepting donations from a group that has supported defunding the police.

"I think law and order is becoming the defining issue of the election," Graham told The Post and Courier after the news conference in Florence. "I wouldn't have said that 30 days ago."

When Graham heads to Greenville for the next stop on his law enforcement tour Wednesday, Harrison will be preparing for a virtual town hall with mental health and medical leaders on how the coronavirus is impacting the well-being of South Carolina's children — the latest in a series of similar online programs the Democrat has held on the repercussions of the pandemic.

In a rare in-person news conference last week on a farm in Orangeburg County, Harrison laid out a "Rural Hope Agenda" that includes expanding Medicaid, investing in rural schools, provide aid to farmers and expand broadband internet access across the state.

"The coronavirus has made a bad situation even worse," Harrison said. "And it has exposed a significant truth: Washington lawmakers continue to leave South Carolina’s rural communities behind."

To be sure, Graham has spent plenty of time dealing with the fallout of the pandemic in his role as a senator — although negotiations for the next phase of congressional relief remain stalled — and Harrison has responded at times on law enforcement issues, chiding Graham for questioning why a Wisconsin police shooting victim "didn't yield."

In a recent questionnaire from The Post and Courier, Harrison made clear he does not support defunding the police but said they "need to reinvest in understanding and serving our communities." Graham, meanwhile, has introduced a bill that would incentivize American production of medical equipment to reduce the country's dependence on China.

Still, the two candidates' recent campaign activities lay bare their divergent views about which problems deserve to be getting the most scrutiny on Capitol Hill, where time and attention are finite resources and lawmakers are rarely able to act on more than a few major issues at once.

"You cannot have economic opportunity or growth without security, without law enforcement being able to effectively do their job," Graham said Tuesday. "It's dangerous to be a cop now because public support in certain areas of the country is missing."

Harrison campaign spokesman Guy King accused Graham of being "more focused on partisan political games than he is on delivering solutions for South Carolina families." Last month, Harrison called on Graham to return to Washington to hammer out a new coronavirus relief package.

"No matter what distractions and lies Lindsey Graham conjures up during this campaign, he still has to run on his record and explain why he continues to put his own notoriety ahead of doing his job," King said.

The contrast between the candidates offers voters a choice not only between conflicting sets of policy positions but also differing priorities. It also indicates how the two parties expect voters to respond, with Democrats seeking to capitalize on a flailing pandemic response while Republicans look to harness graphic scenes of violence on city streets.

On this much Graham and Harrison agree: South Carolina voters will be presented with two starkly different options when they head to the polls in November.