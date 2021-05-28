Graham, Scott vote against commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riot as proposal dies

COLUMBIA — Both of South Carolina's Republican U.S. senators voted against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots as the proposal failed to clear a key procedural hurdle May 28.

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott joined five of the Palmetto State's six U.S. House Republicans in opposing the idea of a 10-member panel with five members from each party to probe the lead-up and fallout from the riots.

The Senate ultimately voted 54 to 35 to begin debating the bill, but that failed to clear the needed 60-vote threshold, meaning the legislation is now likely dead.

Six Republicans joined 48 Democrats in voting in favor of the measure. Some senators had already left Washington for the weekend.

In a statement May 27, Graham said he met with the mother and girlfriend of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after confronting rioters, as they encouraged lawmakers to vote for the commission. He also met with Capitol Police officer Brian Dunn and D.C. police officer Mike Fanone.

Despite their requests, Graham said he still opposed the commission because he believed it "will turn into a partisan food fight." Instead, Graham argued that ongoing investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and Senate committees would be sufficient.

Graham said he would encourage his Senate colleagues to hear testimony from Dunn and Fanone about their experiences on Jan. 6 so that the public could get a full understanding of what happened that day and "to dispel any notion that what happened on Jan. 6 was anything other than a violent, vicious attack on the Capitol."

"There is no reason the Senate cannot get to the truth through the existing investigations," Graham said. "The American people, the officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, and their families, deserve it."

Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The only South Carolina Republican to vote in favor of the commission was U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach. Rice was also the only South Carolina Republican to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in allegedly inciting the riots.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, also supported the commission along with all other congressional Democrats.