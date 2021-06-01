Graham says US will maintain strong relationship with Israel regardless of prime minister

COLUMBIA — Amid a potential shakeup to the Israeli government, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said the relationship between the U.S. and Israel will remain strong regardless of who is prime minister.

Graham, R-S.C., told reporters during a visit to Jerusalem on June 1 he met with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist party leader Yair Lapid, who is working with right-wing leader Naftali Bennett to potentially form a coalition government and oust Netanyahu from the job he has held for the past 12 years.

Asked by The Post and Courier if he thought replacing Netanyahu would be a positive or negative development for Israel, Graham demurred.

"I think the last thing a member of Congress should do is give advice to another country on how to run their affairs because we're not doing that great a job at home," Graham said during the video call from overseas.

He went on to say that he has worked with Lapid for a long time and knows Bennett "very well."

"Never count Bibi (Netanyahu) out, but if a new government is formed, the relationship will stay the same between us and Israel," Graham said. "It's not about me, it's not about Bibi, it's about two democracies joined at the hip."

Even if Netanyahu does lose his job, Graham said, "he could easily come back."

Now the country's longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu first took on the role from 1996 to 1999 before returning in 2009.

Bennett has long worked closely with Netanyahu, but he has now teamed up with Lapid in an effort to avoid a fifth election in two years after Netanyahu again failed to form a government. Under the terms of the prospective agreement, Bennett would become prime minister for two years and then Lapid would succeed him.

"I've never seen a more vibrant democracy than Israel," Graham said, chuckling. "I'll leave it up to the Knesset to figure out who they want to run the government. I just wanted to let my Israeli friends from all sides of the aisle know that I understand that Hamas would destroy you if they could and we're here to help you."

In a video posted to the prime minister's Twitter account after their meeting, Netanyahu called Graham "a tremendous ally."

"No one has done more for Israel than you, Sen. Lindsey Graham," Netanyahu said. "He is a stalwart champion of our alliance and we have no better friend, so I want to thank you for everything you've been doing over the years on our defenses, our security, on Iran."

Graham's multiday trip to Israel came just after the country engaged in a fierce 11-day war with Hamas last month before agreeing to a cease-fire. The senator said he wanted to emphasize that the U.S. will remain supportive of the country.

Unlike his fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Graham was not as critical of Democratic President Joe Biden's handling of the crisis, saying he appreciates Biden's support for additional aid to Israel.

After the conflict with Hamas, Biden reemphasized his support for Israel's right to defend itself and vowed to help replenish the country's "Iron Dome" system to help protect it from rocket attacks. But Biden has also sought to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which was strongly opposed by both Netanyahu and Graham.

"When it comes to Iran, I think the Biden policies have been really off base, but I didn't come over here to send that message," Graham said. "I came over here to let the Israelis know that we have your back. I do have problems with Biden foreign policy, but I didn't think now is the time to bring that up here."

In addition to his meetings with Netanyahu and Lapid, Graham met with Israel's foreign minister and toured Ashkelon, an Israeli city near Gaza that received the brunt of Hamas rocket attacks during the recent hostilities.